Social Worker Refuses To Work Overtime Since She Won’t Get Paid For It, But Her Coworker Brags About How Much She Works

Imagine being an employee who is paid a salary and doesn’t get paid extra for working overtime. Would it bother you if your coworker bragged about working overtime?

In this story, one social worker is in this situation, and she see seems to find her coworker really annoying.

Let’s read all about it.

I hate salary workers who work overtime every single day. It sets unrealistic expectations for the rest of us. You bet your life I will not be giving my company any free labor. At my job we have Flex Time (like if you have a doctors appointment, you can come in early or leave late that day or the following day to make up for it) and I appreciate that. But my office mate works at least an hour more than is required everyday. And she brags about it.

Her coworker must not have much of a life outside work.

Why do people feel joy for having even less of a work/life balance. She also skips lunch many days and brags about it. Being a corporate slave is not the badge of honor you think it is.

OP is not about to work more than she has to.

I work in a helping profession (social work, addiction treatment) so you can argue our work makes a big impact, but damn if I will be a slave for even less pay (social workers are paid poorly despite most of us holding a masters degree). I refuse to be more overworked and underpaid than already am.

Working overtime for free is not something to brag about. Really, it’s kind of sad.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person knows what they’re talking about!

Another person shares a stupid thing salary workers brag about.

One person explains why they like comp time.

Employees who work overtime for free set unrealistic expectations.

Working for free is nothing to brag about.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.