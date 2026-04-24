Sometimes Things Line Up Perfectly, And That’s Exactly What Happened When A Street Photographer Snapped A Family Picture

Mark is a street photographer and TikToker who loves capturing candid moments and giving people pictures to remember, but he got more than he bargained for while at the beach this day.

Just be warned, this is a very emotional video.

The video begins with the TikToker taking pictures of a young family at the beach with their dog. He captions the video, “I spotted a family of four with their dog walking down with a beautiful sunset out in Crissy Field Beach on a Saturday afternoon…”

This really is a picturesque scene for a picture.

He prints off a couple of the pictures right on the spot and then approaches the family, saying, “Excuse me, sorry to bother you. So, I’m a street photographer, so I have a little gift for you guys. This is for you.”

He hands them the picture, and the husband says, “Oh, you have no idea how much this means.”

The wife then goes on to say, “It’s her last day, we are putting her down tomorrow.”

The photographer apologizes, but the family is clearly grateful for this wonderful memory caught in a picture.

Then he says, “You guys want another photo?”

Of course, they would love one. And he assures them that it is totally free and that he will send the pictures to them.

What incredible timing.

After he takes the photos, they thank him, and the wife says, “We had actually tried to do family photos, but she got sicker so much faster than we thought, so we couldn’t get it done.”

Oh my, this is so sad, but also such a sweet video.

It is this type of special moment that I’m sure makes Mark’s photography so meaningful.

Watch the full video below to see it for yourself. Just be warned, it is very emotional.

@mark_lens2 Street Photographer | Rest In Peace, Brees 🤍 Little Story about this day: I did my last Surprise with a couple up in the Golden Gate Bridge and I said I’m going home at that time. But as I was passing by Crissy Field Beach. I saw a dog was looking at me and that time I was not recording on my glasses. As I was getting closer she was with a family walking at the beach with this beautiful sunset with a view of Golden Gate Bridge. So I started recording so I can surprise them with a Free printed photos. Little did I know as I was approaching them and giving them the photos that was there last Family walk with her (Brees) She will be putting down the next morning🤍 So, I offered them with a free Family photo. So after taking that photo Allison was saying that they were trying to get a Family photo with Brees but her health declined rapidly. So they don’t have the time to do it. I’m glad that I was there to surprised them with my little gift to them😊 Rest Easy, Beautiful Brees🤍 #sanfrancisco #streetphotography #dog #doglover #family ♬ Stuff We Did (from ‘Up’) – Piano Version – your movie soundtrack

The people in the comments are in tears.

Yeah, he warned us, but everyone watched anyway.

Yes, this was truly meant to be.

Yes, this young family will never be the same.

What an absolutely adorable family going through something so hard.

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