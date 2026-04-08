Store Manager Helped A Customer Find A Bag While She Shared That She Had Just Finished Chemotherapy And Her Husband Left Her During Treatment, But The Story Was So Sad It Made The Manager Cry

Working in retail sometimes means hearing parts of people’s lives you never expected to be part of.

Imagine a customer opened up to you about everything they had been going through while you were simply helping them shop. Would you be annoyed? Or would you wait for them to leave and get a little emotional?

In the following story, one store manager finds herself in this situation and can’t help but feel sad for the lady. Here’s her story.

Customer made me cry I had a customer come in today who I approached to help find a bag, as I’m helping her, she tells me she’s just finished chemo. As she’s telling me all about it, she also mentions that her husband left her because he “couldn’t deal with her” because she was depressed, going through chemotherapy, and her mother had just passed away from the same type of cancer a month before she was diagnosed. Her husband had the audacity to tell her he’s taking the house and wants the wedding and engagement rings back and will not be financially responsible for medical bills either. Absolutely disgusting.

She’ll never forget the woman.

In the end, I helped her find some things she liked and try them on. She ended up purchasing a few items, and I got them all packed up for her. As soon as she left, I felt a wave of grief for her and cried. I had been holding back tears the entire time she was talking. She says she is seeing a therapist and doing a lot better than she was 4 months ago. I could tell this woman was a genuine lady. It’s like she was feeling heard and seen. I’ve worked in retail for 13 years and am currently a store manager. In all these years of working with the general public, I have heard it all. This, by far, is one of the saddest of those stories. I wish her all the best in life.

Wow! That’s so sad.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think.

Now, this is scary and sad.

Stories like this are so hard to hear about.

For this reader, it was about a little boy.

She probably did enjoy it.

What a strong woman.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.