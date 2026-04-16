Supervisor Tells Employee She Can’t Work Two Jobs, So The Employee Quits In Favor Of The Other Job

Imagine having two jobs. One is a full time day job, and the other is a part time job where you’re mainly scheduled for nights and weekends. What would you do if you were suddenly scheduled for a daytime shift at your part time job?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and she asks her supervisor to give her a different shift instead.

Let’s see how that confrontation goes.

supervisor causes worker to quit due to bad logic My first job after I graduated high school was working at a grocery store. Part time, minimum wage, no benefits, bad schedule. This story happened before I started college in the fall, so I had only time to work and make money. This story is 7 years old. While I was there, there was a period of some people quitting and they struggled to get more employees to fill the gap. I wanted more hours and I went from 16 hours to 28-32 a week.

OP started working 2 jobs.

My schedule was clear and I had nothing to do besides work and I definitely wanted drinking money for when I got to college later. At that wage, it still wasn’t enough so I figured I’d look for a second job. I soon landed a job that was full time (coca cola distributor) and told my supervisor that I got a second job and I could only work certain hours/days since I would be working elsewhere (typical weekdays w/ OT occasionally).

There was a scheduling conflict.

There was plenty of shift times to accommodate the change and I was mostly working night shifts/weekends at the grocery store.

This was fine for the first week, until there was a schedule conflict on one of the shifts and I told my supervisor I was unable to work a shift due to my other job and I needed them to switch the shift with someone else. Supervisor countered my request stating that they refused to work around another job’s schedule and was concerned I would be working “too much at a young age” so they told me I could not work both jobs.

It seemed like there was only one logical solution.

I quit on the spot with no notice given because I was already working two jobs and unable to work at both, according to her. Her reaction was that I could absolutely NOT just quit and that I HAD to give two weeks notice. My response: you told me I could not work both jobs and I have to work there next Tuesday when you scheduled me, so no, I do not think I will.

Obviously, OP would keep the full time job. The supervisor’s threat was ridiculous.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Yup, this is exactly what happened!

Another person explains that 2 weeks notice is not required.

Getting it in writing is always a good idea.

It really is a double standard.

When you can’t be in two places at once, choose the better option.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.