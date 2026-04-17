Teacher Only Grades Some Parts Of Homework, So She Knew Right Away When One Student Cheated Off Another

Most criminals are dumb and so are most cheaters. It’s probably always been that way.

See this teacher’s system that got two students to out themselves.

Change the grade This happened when I was teaching algebra in Arizona. Let’s call it a highly affluent area. I’m pretty on top of my grading and over time having assigned homework for 130 students daily, grading said homework has gotten daunting.

So she’s making it easier on herself.

I’ve come up with a system where I grade two random questions of the five-10 assigned (chosen by me unbeknownst to the students). It’s the only way I’ve found to truly grade work daily. With tests, I grade them all.

This system reveals something concerning…

We had a major test and some of the kids struggled with the word problems. Two students, let’s call them Itchy and Scratchy, come up to me with their exams like their detectives, both dramatically slamming down their exams simultaneously. As itchy says “Mr. OP, as you can clearly see you have graded my answer for question 4 incorrect, but on his paper you have marked it correct.”

Self-incrimination in 3… 2… 1…

I give him a chance to realize I’m not going to do what he wants by looking at his paper and saying “It’s incorrect here.” I showed him the problem worked out to show why it was incorrect. “But that’s not fair! you made a mistake you need to fix it!” says Scratchy.

She’s about to dash his wishes.

I take Scratchy’s paper and compare to Itchy’s side by side and say “”h wow I did make a mistake this ones wrong, so you have an 83 instead of a 92 now my bad guys.

they both look at each other , realizing they should have quit while they were ahead I’m expecting an email sometime soon I’m positive. Aye carumba!

Here is what people are talking about.

It feels like warfare.

One would think so!

Yes. People like OP give teachers a bad name.

I guess not!

Way too much!

Homework is overrated.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.