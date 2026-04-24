Teen Suspected His Friend Of Stealing A Dragon Ball Z Figure He Bought For His Baby Brother, So He Returned The Favor By Scratching The Friend’s Favorite Game Disc

Forgiving and forgetting are two very different things.

So when a teenager gave a second chance to a friend he suspected of stealing from his little brother years before, he found himself sitting through endless one-sided hangouts.

Until one day when he had the perfect opportunity to finally settle the score.

Keep reading for the full story.

I ruined a friend’s game as revenge for something I had suspected a few years prior. So, when I was 16, I had this friend that I hadn’t really talked to in a few years because I had strongly suspected him of stealing an action figure from my younger brother. Well, over time, my feelings about this had cooled somewhat by the time I reconnected with him, and I didn’t have any friends at the time, so I figured — what the heck.

But this wasn’t the most equitable friendship.

Thing is, I felt like anything we did was something he always wanted to do. Always what he wanted to eat, what he wanted to watch, what he wanted to listen to, always what he wanted to play — despite so-called rules about guest rights, whether I was at his house or he was at mine. Well, I got tired of this.

He hadn’t forgotten about the action figure either, so eventually, he decided to act.

It got to where my prior feelings about him having stolen my brother’s action figure (which he later confirmed he did in fact steal, but at this point it was just a strong suspicion of mine) had started to creep back up, and I decided to do something dastardly. I was over at his house one night, and he put in this boring military game into his Xbox. I honestly don’t remember which one it was, as those aren’t my type of game.

After a while, he put in Halo, which I did enjoy playing somewhat, but then he mentioned having a few matches and going back to the other game. I was dreading this. Well, his parents were cooking and called out to let us know dinner was done.

He saw this as his golden opportunity.

He went to go get his dinner, and while he was gone, I got the other game out of the case, took a pocket knife, and put a deep cut into the disc from the center on out. I did so quickly so I wasn’t too far behind in getting dinner, to avoid suspicion. I put the disc back in the case and went to get dinner.

So when he went to put the game in again, it obviously didn’t work.

I came back to his room and we ate, and he got ready to put the game in. I was a bit nervous, but I already had a story ready. He put the game in, turned it on, and the game froze and would not progress past the title screen. He said, “What the heck?” I asked him what was wrong and he started to get a little upset. He kept turning the system on and off, and never got any further than the title screen.

So, playing dumb, he offered to take a look.

He took the disc out and looked at it and said, “I don’t understand, it worked before.” I told him to let me look at it, and I whistled — the kind that starts off high and goes low. I said, “That looks to me like laser burn.” He asked what that was. I told him that sometimes lasers in game systems and DVD players can put a line in discs, making them unplayable.

His friend seemed to buy this story.

He got upset and said, “Dang it, I loved that game!” He put his head in his hands, and I patted him on the back to show support. We played Halo for the rest of the night, and I reassured him that the same thing wouldn’t happen to it. It didn’t.

And that marked the very end of their friendship.

I didn’t hang out with him after that. This is a confession, but also — forget you, Jacob. I mowed yards in the hot, humid summer to get that Dragon Ball Z Future Trunks figure for my baby brother.

He gave Jacob a second chance, but Jacob proved he didn’t deserve it.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter would have hated to lose an action figure this cool.

Even better revenge would have been taking the stolen action figure back.

The revenge was totally justified in this person’s eyes.

Looks like the score was finally evened after all these years!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.