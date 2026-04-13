Teenage Girl Asked Her Mom To Stop Posting Embarrassing Photos Of Her Without Permission, But She Felt Guilty After Yelling And Confronting Her Mom

Privacy is important, even within families.

In this story, a teenage girl felt uncomfortable when her mom kept posting photos of her without asking.

So, she finally spoke up and confronted her mother about it, but did so in a frustrated tone.

Now, her family says she’s overreacting and being dramatic about the issue.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA FOR NOT WANTING MY MOM TO POST PICTURES OF ME ONLINE I am 15. My mother loves taking family pictures. She posts them on social media. Usually, I do not think or really care about it that much. But lately, she has been uploading pictures of me without asking first. They are really embarrassing pictures.

This teenage girl told her mom to stop taking pictures of her.

She also takes random pictures when I am not noticing or expecting it. I told her to stop taking pictures of me without asking first. I asked her to ask for permission before posting. I kind of said it in a mean tone. It sounded like yelling without me realizing it.

Her family thinks she’s overreacting.

Now, she is saying I am overreacting. My family thinks that I am being dramatic about it. They say I should not hurt my mom’s feelings because of “insecurities” or something like that. The thing is, I just hate feeling guilty for saying it in a rude tone. I was just so annoyed with what she kept doing.

Now, she’s wondering if she should just apologize to her mom.

Now, she is acting like I do not exist in the pictures. She is cutting me out. Should I just apologize and let her continue? Please, I need advice. I want to know if I am really the jerk.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s another sensible remark…

This user shares a similar thought.

Consent is everything, says this one.

Finally, people are siding with OP.

It’s hard to smile for photos when you didn’t agree to be in them.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.