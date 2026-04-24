This Elderly Blind Dog Immediately Recognized Its Foster Parent, Quickly Causing The Hearts Of Everyone On The Internet To Melt

It is sad that there are many dogs who are left unwanted and needing a loving home.

Fortunately, many people step in and offer foster homes to these dogs until a permanent home can be found.

This person was fostering a blind dog when she caught this moment on video, which caused the internet to fall in love. The video begins with a small dog sleeping nicely on a cushion next to another puppy.

This looks like an older dog, which can be hard to find a home for.

The caption on the video read, “Watch my blind foster dog recognize me as I pick him up from his 4th adoption event.”

It is sad that he is having such a hard time getting adopted.

As she puts her hand down by his nose, the dog quickly wakes up, sniffing her hand, and he gets very excited to see her.

This dog is absolutely in love.

He gets up, wagging his tail rapidly, showing his excitement that his foster parent is there for him.

I don’t know how someone could foster a dog without wanting to adopt every one of them.

What a cute video.

Make sure you take a moment to watch the whole thing below.

Not surprisingly, the commenters all loved the video.

This person wants to raise money for the dog.

Here is someone else who fosters dogs.

Money can be a big obstacle for those who want to adopt.

What an adorable dog, I hope it finds its forever home soon.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!