IT Worker Thought His Company’s Missing Devices Were Gone For Good, Until They Suddenly Reappeared

You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink. Same goes for corporate employees.

What would you do if you were in charge of fixing your coworker’s very costly mistake? One guy recently shared a wild story about this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Lost company iPad reported

Our system displays a message and phone number on the iPads my company hands out to it’s contractors, to sign off jobs, get customers to sign paperwork etc.

One day, a member of the public called me.

Well, that can’t be good.

“Hello? Is this (Company name)”?

“Um, yes it is, their IT department. How can I help?”

“I have your iPad”

That almost sounds like a threat.

“O….kay”

“My wife was on the way to fat club when she was walking down the street and found an iPad on the floor”.

Honestly this guy sounded like a character from a British soap opera.

He must have thought he was being pranked.

Normally we ask if the device can be returned to our closest showroom, however he advised he was elderly and struggled with mobility.

I had no reason to doubt him and it didn’t matter to me as long as we got the iPad back.

I said I could arrange a courier and he gladly provided his address and phone number, I thanked him and hung up.

What a good Samaritan!

I blocked the iPad on the MDM System just for good measure, then sent the serial to the project manager of that department, who is a friend of mine and she told me the name of the guy assigned to it, as well as his phone number.

I gave him a call “Hi (name), are you missing an iPad?”

“Oh I knew you’d come for me!”

This guy must have been so relieved.

I laugh it off with him and said this guy has his iPad and I told him the street address.

“Hold on, that’s my street!” He exclaimed.

What in the world?

He continued to explain that he’d taken the iPad with him to take the bin out, put it on a wall, taken his bin to the curb then forgot the iPad.

He got the iPad back from his neighbour, no harm done.

It’s moments like these where it feels like the Universe is looking out for you. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

Most comments could relate all too well.



Though some were a little perplexed.



Some folks shared from their own experiences.



And that trend continued on.



With even some international commenters chiming in.



Some people would lose their head if it wasn’t attached.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.