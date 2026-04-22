Walmart Cashier Deals With Frustrating Customer Habits Every Day At The Register, So They Made A List Of Their Biggest Pet Peeves And Asked If Others Could Add To The List

Working as a cashier means dealing with all sorts of customer habits, and some of them get really old, really fast.

Have you ever worked at a retail store and encountered customers who seem to think they’re the only people in the world? If you’ve ever spent time behind a cash register, then chances are you have.

In the following story, a cashier shares some of the everyday frustrations that she encounters. Here’s her list.

Pet peeves of a cashier… I work at WallyWorld, and I deal with this stuff on a daily basis. Can you add to the list? Number One. I hate it when I am ringing up a customer, and they realize they forgot something, and I’m standing there with a line of impatient customers while this customer runs to the other side of the store to grab the forgotten item. If you’re not done shopping, don’t check out. Number Two. Also, with the forgotten items, don’t even try to make ME go and grab your forgotten items either.

A few pet peeves revolve around customers being lazy.

Number Three. The merry-go-round holding the bags DOES spin. There’s no need to reach over the dang thing to grab your bag if I somehow forgot to spin it towards you, or perhaps I wasn’t fast enough for you? Number Four. You have an issue with the way I bag your items? You should have gone to self-checkout! Number Five. If I’m looking after self-check-out, don’t ask ME to ring up your items if you can’t follow the on-screen instructions. That just defeats the purpose. Go to a regular cashier.

Most cashiers agree that these actions are rude.

Number Six. Control your kids? Dang, I can’t stand it when the little twerps are screaming and pulling off all my bags and pushing all the buttons on the card reader, and you’re just standing there on your phone, barely even acknowledging the fact that your total is up on the screen. Number Seven. Is a phone call really THAT important that you can’t take two minutes to respond to my “Hi, how are you?” More to come, but it’s my day off, so I refuse to think right now, lolz.

Too funny! That list just about covers everything.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit can add anything.

This is just innocent small talk.

Here’s this reader’s pet peeve.

Another joke that cashiers don’t find funny.

For this person, it’s about not answering the right question.

People are in their own world.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.