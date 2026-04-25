When A Dog Gets Hurt It Can Be Debilitating, But After The Vet Fixes Them Up They Can Bounce Back To Normal Like Nothing Ever Happened

One TikToker had to take her dog to the vet for a bad leg, but then, within days of treatment, the dog was flying across the room, jumping all over.

She happened to catch a little bit of it on video, and it is just too cute not to share.

The video begins with the dog leaping from an ottoman all the way to the couch, a distance of what looks to be maybe 7-8 feet at least.

Wow, that dog is flying!

The caption on the video says, “You wouldn’t believe she was at the vet for a bad leg this week.”

That is shocking, but dogs can be crazy.

Hopefully, the dog doesn’t re-injure the leg while playing like this, that would be a shame.

Sometimes you have to really restrict a dog to protect it from itself.

This dog, however, seems to be just fine.

Of course, there is another dog that is clearly playing along and keeping it excited and running around, which might not be good.

Let’s just hope that the dog is fully healed and back to normal.

The video is only a few seconds long, but it is absolutely worth watching.

Check it out here:

Read on to see what the top commenters had to say about this one.

Yeah, we all know you’re not sick.

She really jumped a long way, injury or no.

Dogs can forget all about the pain very quickly.

This dog was absolutely flying.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.