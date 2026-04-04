‘Why is this so cute to me?’ – A Cat Showed Its Older Sibling How To Make Biscuits On A Blanket

One of the best things about having more than one pet is observing how they interact with each other.

And sometimes, they even teach each other new things.

A woman named Kenna showed TikTok viewers a sweet interaction she witnessed between her older cat and her younger kitty.

The video showed Kenna’s two cats “making biscuits” on a couch.

The text overlay reads, “Reasons I’m crying today: My older cat has never made biscuits before.”

Kenna added, “And he learned how to from my younger cat.”

In the caption, Kenna asked, “Why is this so cute to me?”

She wasn’t the only one who was thinking that!

Check out the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

Now, this is absolutely adorable!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁