April 4, 2026 at 4:55 am

‘Why is this so cute to me?’ – A Cat Showed Its Older Sibling How To Make Biscuits On A Blanket

by Matthew Gilligan

cats making some biscuits

TikTok/@ken.you.n0t

One of the best things about having more than one pet is observing how they interact with each other.

And sometimes, they even teach each other new things.

A woman named Kenna showed TikTok viewers a sweet interaction she witnessed between her older cat and her younger kitty.

two cats making biscuits

TikTok/@ken.you.n0t

The video showed Kenna’s two cats “making biscuits” on a couch.

The text overlay reads, “Reasons I’m crying today: My older cat has never made biscuits before.”

Kenna added, “And he learned how to from my younger cat.”

two cats making biscuits

TikTok/@ken.you.n0t

In the caption, Kenna asked, “Why is this so cute to me?”

She wasn’t the only one who was thinking that!

two cats making bisciuts

TikTok/@ken.you.n0t

Check out the video.

@ken.you.n0t

why is this so cute to me 😭😭😭 #cats #orangecat #catsiblings #catsoftiktok

♬ Little Life – Robert Gromotka

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.51.07 AM Why is this so cute to me? A Cat Showed Its Older Sibling How To Make Biscuits On A Blanket

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.51.17 AM Why is this so cute to me? A Cat Showed Its Older Sibling How To Make Biscuits On A Blanket

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.51.29 AM Why is this so cute to me? A Cat Showed Its Older Sibling How To Make Biscuits On A Blanket

Now, this is absolutely adorable!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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