“She Seemed So Supportive”: Worker Uncovers Dark Reality Behind Her Boss’s Friendly Act

Not all supportive managers have good intentions.

In this story, an employee shared what a narcissistic boss looks and behaves like.

She mentioned that they seemed to be helpful at first but quickly revealed controlling and demeaning behavior.

Instead of teaching and empowering employees, they constantly pointed out their mistakes, making them feel inferior.

She also added that this kind of boss maintains control and superiority. Do you agree?

Check out the full details below.

You’ll know they’re a narcissist if this happens When you start a new job, you will know you have a narcissistic boss if what I am going to explain here happens. They start out seeming to be super supportive of you. You think they have your back and will serve as a mentor for you. You believe they will help you learn the ropes and succeed.

This employee started describing the actions of narcissistic bosses.

You think, “Wow, I can really trust this person.” But pretty quickly, you notice something changes. They take every opportunity they can to point out that they know something and you do not. And that they can do something and you cannot.

She said they didn’t want to help employees.

They do not actually want to help you. In fact, they never intended to. They do not want to empower you or see you become independent and capable. They only want you there as someone who is inferior to them. They want someone they can act superior to.

Instead, they wanted to keep everyone down.

All the while, they are “correcting” and “instructing” you with a smirk on their face. They have this unquenchable desire to be someone who is indispensable. They achieve this by perpetually keeping you down. This ensures that you need them and that you can never stand on your own. That is the only reason you are there.

You are not there to actually be empowered and supported, but to be dumped on and be used to glorify their own ego.

Well, I guess we know one or two bosses who act like that, don’t we?

Honestly, that kind of behavior can really mess with someone’s confidence at work.

A good boss should help employees grow, not keep them dependent and unsure of themselves.

It’s frustrating when support turns out to be a way to control rather than guide. Ugh!

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Spot on, says this one.

Another one chimes in.

Short and straightforward.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

This one can totally relate.

Finally, people agree with OP.

True leadership empowers employees, not controls them.

Enjoyed this story?

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