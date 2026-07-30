Woman Realized Her 18-Year-Old Daughter Was Still Being Paid The Minor Wage—So They Confronted Management

Fair pay should never be something employees have to fight for.

The following story involves a woman whose daughter started working on her first job.

They complained that her pay had not increased after turning 18, so the company corrected and backdated her pay.

However, there was one issue that didn’t sit right with them.

Read the full story below for all the details.

“Prove you deserve” minimum wage My daughter has been working at her first job for just over a year. She is paid minimum wage. She turned 18 a few months ago. She realised her work had not adjusted her pay. It did not reflect the rise in minimum wage after she turned 18.

This woman’s daughter had a meeting with her manager.

She had a meeting with her manager. The manager said she would look into it. A couple of weeks later, the manager arranged another meeting to discuss the issue. They raised her wages to the minimum wage for an 18-year-old. They also backdated it. But the manager also told my daughter that she needed to prove that she deserved this pay rise.

She was told that she needed to “prove” she deserves the national minimum wage.

My daughter was told to prove she deserves to be paid the national minimum wage. Some companies need serious auditing. I genuinely believe they would have carried on underpaying her for as long as they could.

Whoa! Asking someone to prove they deserve minimum wage is such a huge red flag.

It’s good the pay was corrected and backdated, but having a condition tied to it was seriously unbelievable.

I honestly believe that employees shouldn’t have to justify receiving what they are legally owed.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and spot on.

Minimum wage is the law, says this user.

This one shares their honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a military employee who kept repeating the same “wrong” audit until his commanding officer was fired.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, indeed!

If it’s called minimum wage, it shouldn’t come with maximum excuses.

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