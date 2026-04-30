Woman Blamed Her Best Friend For Helping Her Ex Plan A Surprise, And Now Their Friendship May Be Over

Isn’t it heartbreaking when you don’t know who to trust and who not to?

This woman shares how her old friend betrayed her by giving off her secret to her fiance.

Check out how things went downhill.

AITA for not accepting this behavior from my best friend of 12 years Me and my fiancé then were planning an engagement party, leading up to the engagement party day I noticed some behavior changes in him, so the day before the party I received a text message from him saying he wants to take me out to breakfast and has a surprise for me on the day of.

She had already suspected something…

In the morning he got me flowers, then took me to breakfast after we were done he took me to visit my father’s grave and he said since your father is not gonna be with us today I thought we’d stop by and get his blessings, which made me very emotionally to the point I cried in front of him for the first time, he stood awkwardly not knowing what to do. On the way back I asked if anyone helped him with this, he said nope its all him. So I went home happy and told my best friend of 12 years about it who was sleeping over, and I texted our friends group chat about how happy I was from this gesture and that was the last nice gesture he did for months.

Things were great until…

So we ended up fighting a lot I kept feeling like I was a chore for him, but kept giving chances because of this nice gesture and because I showed him my weakness. Long story short I endured alot because of this moment we shared but ended up breaking off the engagement 5 months later because he wasn’t responsible or mature, lied to me about so many things, and wasn’t willing to show up for me when I needed him like I showed up for him when him or his family needed me. I gave him so many chances, and expressed it in text and in person to him but he never did any work or willing to work with me. Obviously I was heartbroken but felt free.

This is where it gets worse!

1 month post breakup I started to slowly get back on my feet, my best friend calls and tells me there’s a secret I’ve been keeping from you for a while idk if I should tell you or not So I urged her to talk then she proceeded and said I told your ex-fiancé about the place where you’re dad was buried and told him to do what he did on the day of the engagement party. I was silent for a bit on the phone then I was like its over, 2 days later I still kept having this aching feeling, a feeling of being exposed, of being betrayed, so I asked to see the messages. She sent me the screenshot, so it turned out it was her idea and sent him a message first begging him to do that and basically telling him about how I become weak there.

She felt truly betrayed here!

Mind you she’s the only one I ever took with me to the cemetery, only friend that knew this grieving side of me, the only one I trusted with this and showed her the weakness. So she asks why I want the screenshots, I replied well you had no right to do that without asking me first or at least telling me about it, that’s crossing many lines here best friend or not. She kept saying oh is that the thanks I get for wanting you to have a good day or wanting you to share a moment with your fiancé. She was like I wanted to do that but thought he should instead, I replied you and I we shared the whole journey of grieving together and you know about it all but him I wasn’t ready to share this side of me with him yet.

That’s INSANE!

So she kept arguing that she did nothing bad and making me the bad guy for even dare asking, oh also she sent him screenshots of my messages with my friend’s groupchat about that morning, she kept saying she did nothing wrong, wished she never told me. She never apologized for hurting me, never even tried, she just kept blaming me. Also she knew I wasn’t ready to share this side of me with my fiancé before hand, because I explicitly told her that when we I got engaged. It takes years for me to open up about this side of me because it took me years to heal. I did share part of it with my fiancé then but not all of it because this is mine, my journey my healing my pain, and I am not ready to share it.

OUCH! That must have hurt!

Why didn’t they try talking it out if they were such close friends?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user think this woman is the problem!

This user thinks the friend wasn’t at fault here for wanting to help.

This user thinks the friend deserves a second chance!

This user thinks this woman is fully at fault here!

This user doesn’t understand what this woman is trying to say!

Somebody needs to figure things out for herself!

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