Woman Discovers Bar Patron Parked On Her Lawn, So When No One Would Move Their Car, She Wrote A Message On All Its Windows With Bright Red Lipstick

Who knows why people feel entitled to use others’ private property without their consent, but it happens.

Fortunately most offenders are morons with no concept of consequences. See how this one got the message.

Park on my lawn? Enjoy cleaning your car windows for the next week or two… I live opposite a pub and they have a popular live music evening on Mondays. It’s always hard to park around here when that happens. I came out to walk over and listen to the music yesterday and … someone has clearly found it so hard to park that they had parked ON MY LAWN.

The first thing he tried didn’t get the situation reversed.

Yup. Driven up over the curb and nestled their garbage car between my flower pots and parked on the manicured grass. I went into the pub to ask whoever it was to move and I saw one of the musicians look shifty but he didn’t own up. Or move. Fine. I went into the house and got a pen, some Post Its, some extra sticky duck tape and a bright red cheap extra-stay lipstick.

So he made sure the offender would regret it.

I wrote DO NOT PARK HERE in bright red lipstick on every single window including the little side ones at the back. Then I wrote NO PARKING on four or five of the Post Its and stuck them to the front and back windscreens with a ludicrous amount of duck tape, about two feet per postit. I knew full well that whoever had parked there was probably watching me through the pub window.

The result was super satisfying.

I hope they also enjoyed their drive of shame home, scraping the duck tape glue off the glass, and working out the rock hard set lipstick. Then I went to bed. In the morning the car was gone and this afternoon I dug a new wooden post into the gap they had driven in so it can’t happen again.

Here is what folks are saying.

Good point. That’s terrible.

Would have been a bigger hassle.

Lipstick has many uses!

Noted! But it would take a lot of it.

Definitely. I’m imagining his wife asking questions.

We women get things done.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.