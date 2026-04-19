Woman Got Annoyed By A Coworker Who Was Constantly Asking About Her Lunch And Food Choices, So She Snapped At Her And Told Her To Stop

Workplace small talk isn’t always welcome.

In this story, a woman was bothered by a coworker who was constantly asking about her lunch and food choices.

She finally spoke up, which didn’t go over well with her coworker.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for telling my coworker to stop asking me what I’m having for lunch One of my pet peeves is when people ask me or comment about what I am having for lunch. Even comments such as “Oh, that looks good,” “What are you having?” and “Did you make that yourself?” bother me. Maybe it is because I do not like to feel judged on what I choose to eat. Or maybe I just feel like my privacy is being invaded. Whatever the case, I just hate when people talk to me about my food choices.

This woman was forced to eat in the breakroom with her coworkers.

One of my coworkers loves to talk about recipes and what everyone is having for lunch. I usually eat in my car to avoid being annoyed. Recently, the landscapers cut down the tree branches that gave my parking spot shade. So I have been forced to eat in the breakroom this past week. Every day, this coworker has gone on for at least 10 minutes asking about what I am eating.

Her coworker started asking about her food.

Yesterday, my coworker saw the lunch I had brought. Again, she started asking if I made it myself. She asked if it is spicy. She also asked if I cook that very often. She kept going on and on.

She snapped at her.

So I said, “Why are you so obsessed with what I am having? I just want to eat in peace without explaining everything I made for lunch.” I tried to say it in a joking but not joking tone. Well, she got so offended.

Her coworker walked out and ignored her all afternoon.

She simply said, “Well, sorry, I do not need to know.” She left the breakroom. The rest of the afternoon, she ignored me. Today, she was really short with me. I do not want to apologize because I meant it, but AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal thought.

It sounds like you hate your job, says this one.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, people are calling out OP.

Some people can be a little personal about their food.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.