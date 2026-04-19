Woman Has Trouble Working From Home When The Construction Crew She Hired Blasts Music, But The Contractor Refuses To Turn It Off

Imagine working from home while you’re having some construction work done on your home. Would it bother you if the construction crew blasted music while they’re working, or would you just wear noise canceling headphones?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she wishes the crew would wear headphones. The contractor doesn’t like that idea at all.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTAH if I asked my contractor not blast music while working? I live in a ~2k square ft apt that half of is currently being gut renovated. Unfortunately my husband and I both WFH and are on calls all day – there’s nowhere else we can work. The nature of our work is such that I cannot work in a public location – my work lap will not connect to public WiFi. We do not have the budget to live elsewhere while this work is being done.

The big problem is the music.

My construction crew has been GREAT except that they blast music all day long. I’ve asked the contractor if they could use headphones or not play music. And he barked at me that this was their workplace and as such they’re allowed to do that. AITAH for asking this? The way I see it is that yes it’s their workplace, but it’s my home and I’m paying them.

Is it reasonable to ask the construction crew not to blast music? Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person offers some advice depending on the situation.

Exactly!

Another person thinks the contractor was in the wrong.

Money talks!

It seems like the contractor has forgotten who is working for whom!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.