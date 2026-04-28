Woman Prioritizes Her Fitness By Tracking Food, Calories And Macros In A Journal, But Her Out Of Shape Supervisor Makes Fun Of Her And Tries to Sabotage Her Diet

Imagine losing weight and being determined to keep it off. If one way you did this was using a food journal, what would you do if your supervisor at work criticized your journal and tried to sabotage your healthy eating habits?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and during one particularly awkward situation, she decides to mirror her supervisor’s behavior back to her. Now, she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for correcting my supervisor? I (27F) like to think of myself as fit. I work out everyday for at least an hour, eat as clean as I can, journal my food, calories, and macros, etc. I was 30 lbs overweight when I was 19 and now I’ve reached a point where I work out to maintain my average, healthy weight.

But her supervisor does not prioritize being fit.

My supervisor is not fit. She gained quite a bit of weight when she was pregnant with her son and the baby weight stayed on. She doesn’t work out and just eats the way she wants. I’m not judging, to each their own.

But her supervisor seems to be judging and sabotaging her.

My problem is that she continually feels the need to comment on the way I journal my food. Some of her comments range from, “That’s such a waste of time”, “You’ll never catch me doing that”, even going as far as staring at me while I do it. There are times when she’ll “sabotage” my diet; I do timed nutrition where I only eat a certain amount of calories at different times of day, and she’ll just casually put a donut in front of me and say, “I bought you a snack, don’t worry about calories today!” This really puts a damper on my nutrition, I eat the donut to be polite but that means I have to cut out other snacks/parts of my meals throughout the day. Luckily, this doesn’t happen often.

The supervisor is really making it weird.

It all came to a head last Friday when my coworker was having a baby shower. My supervisor bought a sheet cake from Costco and started cutting pieces for everyone (mind you, at least 30 people where in the break room when this occurred). After cutting the cake, she puts a piece down in front of me and raises her voice for everyone to hear, “Oh, OP, this one slice of cake has 1000 calories!” My coworkers were looking at me confused like, “WTH was that all about?”

OP decided to make it just as weird.

My supervisor went back to her chair laughing. Because it was a special occasion and my cheat day, I ate the cake. After I finished it and went to log it, I saw that one slice of Costco sheet cake was only 270 calories. So… I raised my voice for everyone to hear and said, “Actually, Supervisor, a slice of cake is only 270 calories!”

I’m sure she loved the supervisor’s reaction.

Now the stares were all going to her and by golly, if looks could kill. My best coworker friend asked me what that was all about and I explained the situation. He just nodded.

She’s wondering if she should apologize to her supervisor.

I told my therapist what happened along with my parents and aunt (I went out to dinner with them) the day after and my therapist, Dad, and Aunt agreed that what I did was justified but unsafe for my job because my Supervisor could retaliate due to her being higher up the chain and I that I should apologize. My therapist also pointed out I should have a constructive talk with her about how she makes me feel when she does this and possibly bring in HR as a neutral third party. My mother, being the petty queen she is, says that I’m in the right and she’s jealous and to stand my ground and let her know in every way possible that her attitude towards my fitness is unacceptable. Seeing that the score is 3-1, I feel bad that I stooped down to her level and am thinking of apologizing and speaking to her about setting up boundaries. But my other half is leaning towards my mom that she deserved this. AITAH?

I don’t think she should apologize, but I do think she should loop in HR. Her supervisor’s comments and actions are not okay. All OP did was mirror what she was doing.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

She needs to start journaling about more than just her food.

Here’s another vote for keeping a journal about her supervisor.

She should definitely stop eating the donuts.

She could try to be less obvious about her food journal.

The donuts are not her supervisor’s way of being nice.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.