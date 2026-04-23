Woman Regularly Shares Her Homemade Bread With A Neighbor Who Initially Complained About The Noise, But When The Complaints Continue, She Refuses To Keep Giving Her Free Loaves

Being a good neighbor usually means finding balance, but that gets tricky when someone keeps complaining while still expecting favors.

So, what would you do if a neighbor complained about the noise required to make homemade bread, but still kept coming back expecting to benefit from it? Would you keep sharing? Or would you draw the line and refuse to play this game?

In the following story, one woman decides she’s done sharing after her neighbor pushes things a little too far. Here’s the full scoop.

AITAH for refusing to share my homemade bread with a neighbor who complained about the noise of making it? I (26F) am incredibly passionate about baking sourdough bread. Recently, I took it a step further and invested in a home grain mill so I can mill my own flour. It makes a massive difference in the quality of the bread, but the mill is a bit loud. Because I live in an apartment, I try to be mindful of the noise. I only use it for a few minutes at a time, usually right in the middle of the afternoon, never early in the morning or late at night.

The woman definitely liked it when she shared.

A few weeks ago, my older neighbor knocked on my door to complain about the grinding noise coming from my place. I apologized, explained what it was, and assured her that I only run it for about 5 to 10 minutes at most. To smooth things over, I even brought her a freshly baked loaf of sourdough the next day. She told me they enjoyed it afterward and thanked me for it. Since then, this neighbor has started casually knocking on my door whenever she smells bread baking, asking if I have any spares. I usually don’t mind sharing, so I’ve given her two more loaves over the past month.

This time, the woman was furious.

Yesterday, I was milling grain at 2:00 PM on a Saturday. My neighbor knocked again, but this time she was furious. She told me the noise was incredibly disruptive and asked me to stop doing it entirely. I told her that milling is part of my process to make the bread, and I wouldn’t stop, but reiterated that it only lasts a few minutes during the day. She then asked if I was baking today.

Now, she refuses to share.

When I told her I was, I also mentioned that since she still complains about the mill sounds after knowing what they help to create, I won’t bother giving her any more of the product from those sounds, the bread. She is now telling other people in our building that I’m petty and unneighborly, and is threatening to complain to our landlord about the noise. My significant other thinks I should have just given her a loaf to keep the peace, but I shouldn’t have to reward someone for complaining about a reasonable daytime activity. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it seems like she’s as respectful as possible.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this problem.

As long as she’s following the rules, this person sees nothing wrong.

If she wants to be petty, here’s an idea.

That’s a good question.

This person thinks the woman is blackmailing her.

It sounds like she wants more, and appearing “angrier” is all part of the plan.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.