Woman Saw Her Adult Son Struggle With Anxiety After A Long Workday, But His Day Quickly Turned Around After A Visit To The Chemist

Kindness from strangers can completely change someone’s day.

In this story, a woman talks about her 24-year-old son with anxiety and mild autism.

He can be overwhelmed at times, especially during a long and exhausting workday.

But a simple stop at the pharmacy unexpectedly turned everything around.

Let’s take a closer look!

To the guy at the chemist who changed my son’s day. Energy is everything I have an adult son who is 24 years old. He has recently been diagnosed as being on the spectrum, mildly, and suffers from anxiety. He is still working out his triggers and ways to cope in life. He is doing really well, but sometimes, life just gets too loud and too much, and it overwhelms him.

This woman notices when her son goes home physically and emotionally drained.

He has a full-time job as a storeperson. It involves a lot of manual labor, as well as a long train ride there and back. We live in the tropics in Australia, so the heat can also be soul-sapping. There are days when he comes home just spent, physically and emotionally.

Her son stopped by the pharmacy to pick up a prescription medicine.

The other day, just before Christmas, he was on his way home from a hellish day. He was just about to lose his mind. He then stopped in at the chemist to pick up a prescription for me. He came home in an amazing mood.

The employee at the pharmacy had an infectious energy.

The guy at the chemist apparently did not do or say anything special. But my son said it was clear he loved his job. His energy was just infectious. He even seemed genuine when he said, “Have a nice day.”

She is thankful for the pharmacy guy.

So to the dude at the chemist, thank you for just being a decent human. You literally changed someone’s day. Energy is contagious.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user offers a wonderful suggestion.

Put it in writing, says this person.

Short and sweet.

Finally, people are loving the story.

Sometimes, all it takes is one genuinely cheerful “have a nice day.”

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