Woman Told Her In-Laws That She Didn’t Like Kids And Couldn’t Have Them, So When They Started Asking Her To Babysit Every Few Weeks, While Excluding Her From Every Fun Event, She Started Calling Them Out

Telling your in-laws something personal about your complicated relationship with children and then being asked to babysit their toddler every few weeks is a particular kind of irony.

When a woman who had made her feelings about kids very clear found herself being treated as the family’s default babysitter while being excluded from every social event her husband got invited to, she started to raise some serious questions about fairness.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for being peeved at being asked to babysit my niece? I don’t like children. About 80% of the reason is that I just don’t have maternal feelings, and 20% of it is that I biologically can’t ever have kids myself — so I don’t particularly want to surround myself with something I can’t have. During my engagement to my husband, I found out that his brother and sister-in-law were expecting their first baby.

On the day of their baby shower, I ended up having a total panic attack and was completely overwhelmed, so I was unable to attend.

She decided to be completely honest with her relatives.

In the interest of full disclosure, I sent them a baby shower card in which I expressed my happiness and support for their growing family. I also told them about the fact that I can’t have kids and am not really a kid person — the idea being that they would know I meant no ill will with my absence. My husband and I are now married, and the brother and sister-in-law have their toddler.

Even still, her family still weirdly pressures her to babysit for them.

Every few weeks for the past year, my brother-in-law will text my husband to ask whether I will come by and babysit for them. So far I have turned them down each time, and my husband has done it instead. What I’m particularly frustrated about is that if my brother-in-law and sister-in-law need a babysitter, they text my husband to ask specifically whether I’d do it.

They proceed to exclude her from other events she’d actually be interested in attending.

However, if they are hosting a “fun event” at their house — such as a game or movie night with their other twentysomething friends — only my husband gets invited. I think my husband’s brother and sister-in-law are really nice people who I’d love to get to know better.

So her husband addresses them about it, but they don’t actually fix the root of the issue.

I brought up the fact that I seem to only be invited to babysitting and not fun events with my husband, who then addressed it with his brother. Since then, the only thing that has changed is that now both my husband and I get invited to babysit — yet he is still the only one who is invited to fun nights. The only non-babysitting thing I have been invited to was my niece’s upcoming birthday party.

She can’t understand what in the world is going on here.

I find it absolutely bewildering that they have repeatedly asked me to babysit, considering they barely know me, know that I have no experience with kids, and are aware that I don’t particularly like being around children. AITA for being annoyed when asked to babysit my niece?

What strange behavior.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Sure, she didn’t handle everything perfectly, but that doesn’t mean she should be punished for it.

It’s time to let bygones be bygones.

Her relatives’ behavior sounds just plain cruel.

Maybe some people are just not destined to be close.

This is either a massive misunderstanding or one big, cruel joke at her expense.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.