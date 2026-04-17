Woman Was Planning Her Second Wedding With Her Fiancé, But She Refused To Invite Her Ex-Husband And Was Worried About Family Reactions

Blended families can make big events complicated.

The following story involves a woman who was planning her second wedding with her fiancé.

Her fiancé suggested inviting her ex-husband for the sake of their kids, but she feels uncomfortable with the idea.

Now she’s torn between keeping peace and protecting her happiness.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTAH if I don’t invite the father of my kids (my ex-husband) to my wedding My ex and I divorced in early 2025. We had been together for 12 years. We had 4 kids together.

This woman and her fiancé were getting married.

My now fiancé and I are planning on getting married in 2027. It will be a courthouse wedding, followed by a family potluck-style dinner. My kids love this man as much as I do. They would be devastated if they were not involved in the wedding.

She refused to invite her ex-husband and his girlfriend.

My fiancé suggested inviting my ex, his girlfriend, and her daughter. I said no. He already made me cry at my first wedding. It was not in a good way. I do not want to give him the opportunity to do so again.

Now, she’s wondering if she would be the jerk if she doesn’t invite them.

Two of my four kids do not care to see him. The younger two still ask about seeing him all the time. WIBTAH if I do not invite them to the wedding or dinner?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You’re moving way too fast, says this one.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and simple.

Just because you’re the ex doesn’t mean you get to flex your new partner.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.