Woman’s Brother Cancelled Their Christmas Shopping Trip To Have Drinks With Friends, So She Gifted Her Nephew A 790-Piece Lego Set That Was Scattered Across His House For Weeks

Cancelling on a sibling is rarely without consequences, especially when a mischievous younger sister is involved.

When a woman’s brother bailed on their Christmas shopping trip, the younger sister saw an opportunity for revenge in the form of a disruptive Christmas gift for their nephew.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one!

Why you should go Christmas shopping with your siblings. My brother is a few years older than me, and even though we’re now in our 30s, we still bicker occasionally. Nothing serious, and usually over really trivial stuff. I also have a younger sister who finds it hilarious when we argue, so she sometimes winds us up to keep it going.

Then one day, his brother proved how unreliable he was, but they both got over it.

One evening last year we had planned to meet after work and go Christmas present shopping for our family. He said he was sorry, he’d forgotten, and was having a beer with his friends. Meh, no bother. I told him he was a lazy so-and-so, forgot about it, and decided to go shopping another time.

Then his sister started stirring the pot again.

My sister was visiting me that weekend, so I asked if she wanted to go shopping. She agreed, and when we met, she asked if I’d gotten much done with our brother a few days before. I told her he’d cancelled, and she said, “Oh, that’s so rude, I can’t believe you’re not that bothered! By the way, did you hear that our nephew is really getting into Lego?”

So this gave him a bright idea for a Christmas gift.

Our nephew (brother’s son) had just turned 5 at this point and had been given a little Lego set to play with. I didn’t know he loved it so much. So, thanks to my younger sister’s encouragement, my Christmas present shopping included a large Lego brick box for my nephew. 790 pieces of Lego to play with. Neatly wrapped and sweetly signed off from Aunty Sophie.

This gift had some major consequences for the brother’s sanity.

My brother spent Christmas that year at home with his wife, son, and his family-in-law. My nephew called a few days later to say thank you, and then said my dad wants to talk to you. My brother said his son loved the Lego, but he really didn’t. In his words, “there’s Lego everywhere.”

The brother is starting to have some serious regrets.

I told him that I had planned to buy it for his son that weekend he cancelled on me (obviously I hadn’t!), and he sighed and said, “I should have come with you and stopped you. He keeps putting it in my pockets.” I’m glad it wasn’t a video call because I had a huge grin on my face for the rest of the conversation. A few weeks later my sister and I had gone to stay with our brother for the weekend. One evening he took us out for a drink, and when he went to pay, he pulled his wallet out. Two small Lego bricks fell out of his pocket at the same time.

All of this could have been avoided had he just honored his commitments!

What did Reddit think?

There’s nothing quite as painful as stepping on a Lego.

This commenter suggests another disruptive gift.

The wrath of a scorned sibling is a big deal.

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

An 800-piece Lego set is nothing to mess around with.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.