Woman’s Coworker Told Her That She Was Heading Home, But She Accidentally Got Her Coworker In Trouble When She Asked The Supervisor Who Was Taking Over Her Shift

Imagine talking to a coworker who you think is working overtime, but she tells you she’s actually heading home. If you saw her name on the schedule for the current shift, would you ask her what’s up, talk to a supervisor, or mind your own business?

In this story, one employee talks to a supervisor, and now, she’s wondering if she should’ve stuck to minding her own business.

Keep reading to find out what happened.

AITA for asking my supervisor who was coming in to take over for my coworker? I’m a CNA at a long term care facility. I work in the rehabilitation wing of the facility and we have forty residents. Our ratio is supposed to be 1:8, but that never happens.

She worked on assignments.

When I come in, I write the assignments unless someone else gets to it before me. I looked at the schedule and began to write the names in each assignment box. One girl, Ashley (fake name), was staying over from first shift until 6pm for a bonus. I saw her walking around and wrote her name down, knowing she was here. Thirty minutes later, I double checked to make sure she wanted the same assignment she had during first shift (I would’ve asked earlier, but got pulled into helping another CNA clean a massive blow out and forgot). She told me she was about to leave.

She accidentally got Ashley in trouble.

As I usually do when this happens, I went to my supervisor and asked who was coming in to take over Ashley’s set and she said Ashley is staying until 6pm. I said “Oh, she told me she was about to leave. Is it possible she had someone ready to come in for her?” And she didn’t say a word and went to speak with Ashley. Apparently, she was planning on leaving without telling anyone. Ashley had her bonus revoked for the whole day and was told if she left, they would charge her with negligence and she would be fired.

Ashley was really mad.

Ashley came up to me and asked, “Did you write my name down?” I told her I did because I saw her name on the schedule sheet. She said “Don’t do that again” and left.

She’s wondering if she overstepped.

Ashley is obviously upset with at me and was talking to the other CNAs about how I went behind her back and put her in a position to lose her job. None of them are currently talking to me or acknowledging me. AITA? I feel like I might be TA because I’m not a supervisor and I’m not in charge of anyone. I feel like I overstepped and unnecessarily got her in trouble.

Is it her job to figure out assignments? If not, why is she doing that? Regardless, Ashley shouldn’t be leaving without telling anyone. That’s going to leave them short staffed, and they won’t even know it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the coworker should consider herself lucky.

Another CNA shares her perspective.

It is crazy that the cowokers are siding with Ashley.

This person knows why Ashley is really upset.

Another person was in this exact same situation.

It’s crazy when the person who messed up tries to paint themselves as the victim.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.