Woman’s Father Refused To Put The Seat Belt On Despite The Alarm Going Off, And When They Argued About It, He Got Out Of The Car

Some people act like seat belts are optional car accessories.

So when a woman’s father insisted on ignoring her pleas to put the seat belt on, they argued until he got out of the car.

Now, after they both cried, she’s wondering if she was too harsh.

What would you have done?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for apparently kicking my father out of my car and him threatening to walk home 10kms I 27F was on a work trip last Tuesday through Friday. I went on the work trip via bus, and the drive back was around 9 hours, so I came to the pickup point around 6pm. My dad (62M) agreed to come pick me up in my car, and I drove us back to my sister’s place where he left my mother (56F) to pick her up. By the time we were going home it was around 8,30pm and I was really tired. I was begging my mom if we could please go because I was so tired and just wanted to shower and go to sleep. So I do end up rounding my parents and getting them to my car, and since I have a newish car the seat belt alarms go off even if you sit in the backseat and don’t put them on.

The solution is very simple.

My mom rushed to the car to get to it before my father so she could sit in the front. My father sat in the back and I assumed he would put the seat belt on by the time we got on the road, and the seat belt alarm would stop blasting through the car. But, he refused to put the seat belt on. I slowed the car down, and turned the hazards on, and turned around and told him to please just put the seat belt on or just to plug it in behind himself so it would stop going off.

Things escalated really quickly.

He told me the alarm would stop in two minutes, I said, no this is my car, I would assume I know when the alarm would stop (it would not). He said he’s not going to put the seat belt on and if I don’t start driving that he’s gonna leave the car. I can’t remember if I exactly told him to then leave the car or not, but I admit I could’ve said that in the heat of the moment. So he left and said he’s gonna walk home, I stopped next to him and asked him if he’s serious and to get back in the car and he swore at me and refused. I drove the whole way back home (around 10kms) sobbing.

Things have been tense ever since.

Around 15 minutes after I came home my brother-in-law drove my father back home because he picked him up off the side of the road. I haven’t spoken much to my father since then. Today I decided I would have tea with my parents in the living room and was telling my mom about something that happened at work and my dad cut into our conversation saying: “Well if you treat your coworkers the same way you treat your father, and by that I mean you kick them out of your car…” And I was like “..You left the car, I didn’t kick you out.”

It seems that everyone believes she was in the wrong.

And then my parents proceeded to try and convince me that I told my father to put the seat belt on or leave the car. When I said I would never do such a thing (which I still believe I did not give him such an ultimatum) my father told me that I have “Deeply disappointed him” and that he wasn’t crying but “there were tears streaming down his face”.

She’s confused.

He also said that he wanted to yell at me and tell me many more things that he believes are my failings, but he cooled off, so he won’t tell me all that. I am currently left in shock and disbelief, I don’t believe I would ever genuinely kick my father out of my car. I don’t know if there is actually a possibility I am remembering things wrong or they are gaslighting me. AITA?

This blew way out of proportion just because he didn’t want to put the seat belt on.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their honest thoughts.

It’s very serious.

Something else to consider.

Food for thought.

Another reader chimes in.

He was putting everyone in danger.

Just because he was offended, it doesn’t mean he was right.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.