A College Bully Thought He Was Getting Away With Cheating Until One Student Turned the Situation Around

In every corner of every country in the world, there are wonderful people. Kind, giving folk who want the best for others, and are more than happy to help out when required. Our planet is filled with them. So why does it seem like we always run into the less than savoury individuals? The ones who take what they want and expect others to bend to their own desires?

The truth is, it’s because the negative impact of these people really sticks in the memory. A person is nice? Sure you might remember them and the good feelings, you might even hold onto them as a friend, but you’re less likely to have that clinging sense of injustice or resentment toward them lodged somewhere in the back of your mind.

Someone is a really nasty piece of work – even, as is the case for the guy in this story – threatens someone you care about, who has done absolutely nothing wrong? It’s normal to want karma to catch up with them, and to see them suffer as they’ve made others suffer too. But it’s not often that the opportunity comes along for you to actually be the catalyst in that karmic response. So when the opportunity came for this guy to cause problems for the guy who hurt his friend, you bet he was going to take it.

Read on to find out what happened.

Threaten to beat up my roommate, enjoy failing your class During my second year in college I lived with three friends in a house that had another four other guys living on the other side of the house. The two sides of the house had a lot of mutual friends, as my roommates had known them from high school. So we had tons of parties together during the year and got along pretty good… until a few months before final exams. Each side of the house had its own electric, water, and cable bills which we paid separately. I always handled our bills and paid them each month, but our water bill was actually in my roommate’s name – I’ll call him Brad. So one day the biggest turd on the other side of the house, Liam, who handled their bills, walked into our house when I wasn’t there and confronted little Brad and yelled at him saying we owed him over $500.

Yikes! Let’s see how he came up with this number.

Apparently, their water bill each month was about $125 and ours was $40-$50. Liam thought there had to be a mistake in the billing so we should split the bills down the middle. After I was told about this confrontation, I contacted the water company and asked about the billing. I was told over the phone the bills were specifically split up to each side of the house but a person would come out to check the water meters. The next day a technician stopped by and looked at the meters to make sure they were operating correctly and that they were billing to the separate sides of the house. He confirmed there wasn’t an issue with the meters or billing and basically said they are probably using more water – end of story. I told my roommates about this, but because of my schedule I didn’t see Liam for about a week. During that time he confronted little Brad a couple more times. Brad told him about the water company’s position but again he was yelled at, inside our own house, and was again told that we needed to split the bills with them.

Read on to find out what happened when this guy finally came face to face with Liam.

Then the weekend comes. My roommates and I head to a house party hosted by some mutual friends. At some point during the party I was in the front yard when a friend runs up to me and says Liam is trying to fight little Brad. We ran to the backyard, and through about fifty people I could see Liam, with his roommates behind him, in the middle of the circle pushing Brad, yelling that he owes him money, and him throwing him onto a beer pong table where he held him down saying he was going to beat Brad’s ***. I nearly lost my mind as I saw this and immediately grab Liam, said a few choice things, and shoved him away. I wanted to do more but it wasn’t worth it… yet.

Eventually though, circumstances brought this guy and Liam together again.

So Liam and I actually had a class together. We weren’t friends, never sat together, and since the whole water bill incident we never even looked at each other in the 500 person lecture. He always sat with one of his roommates and I sat with one of my best friends, Rose. As the water bill fight somewhat subsided and the final exam got near, Liam and his roommate started to act more civil and would even make small talk to Rose and I in the hall about the final that was worth 75% of the grade, topics to study, blah blah blah. They knew Rose and I had As in the class. It wasn’t a very difficult class but I enjoyed it and actually studied quite a bit. I knew I’d probably get an A and maybe I had let Rose cheat off me on the first test. I told Rose I had a feeling Liam and his roommate were up to something since they were being so nice and that I expected them to try and cheat off us. So I came up with a plan if they tried.

Read on to find out how he hatched this plan.

Now the format of the test is important. It was a packet of questions with the answers “A, B, C, D” listed vertically – and then you transfer your answers to a bubble scantron, which is another sheet of paper that gets put through a machine (not sure how familiar people are with it). With this format I told Rose that I would circle an answer, she would look over and circle the same answer with a big circle, ensuring that anyone looking could see. We would do this for the entire 100 question final before marking our answers on the scantron. The key to the revenge plan was that the actual answer was always going to be the answer directly below the circled answer. So if we circled A, the answer we put on the scantron was B. If the circle answer is D, the answer we put is A. For a few days I kind of thought I was being weird and crazy to come up with this plan because there was no way this guy actually thought he would cheat – especially as I was blinded by anger.

Let’s see what happened when the day of the final exam actually came around.

Either way, when the day of the final exam came we got to the room early and I sat on the far right seat of a row with Rose to my left. Guess who strolls in and decides to sit next to us for the first time all year after he threatened to beat up my best friend a month before… oh yeah, Liam. The dude had no shame and snuggled right in the seat next to Rose with his roommate next to him. Rose and I could barely believe it and had to use some serious composure before the test started. The two of us operated like a well-oiled machine – we circled our ‘answers’ large, and at the end we went back through and marked the correct answers onto the scantron. During the test we could both see Liam and his roommate leaning and copying our circled answers. Unreal.

And it was only later in the year that they finally found out the effects of their clever plan.

Fast forward to the summer break and Liam’s roommate came over to our side of the house when he saw Rose was there was with me. He opened a beer and chatted for a bit before he finally got to what we were waiting for, “So how did you guys do on that test?” I remember looking at Rose and saying something like, “I don’t remember exactly, but I know I ended up with an ‘A’ in the class” and she chimes in saying, “Yeah, that sounds about right because I got a 92 on the test”. The look on his face told us everything we needed to know and he mumbled out, “REALLY? Liam and I both failed and have to take the class again…”

What goes around comes around, and Liam really got his comeuppance here.

The absolute audacity to try to beat up someone’s friend – and then proceed to try to cheat off them on a test?

This guy has no shame whatsoever.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought the plan was perfect.

While others had had similar experiences.

Meanwhile, this Redditor implied that the fact that Liam didn’t catch on shows just how stupid he really was.

Tests really do suck for some people, but at least they allow every person to get the grade they deserve. If you’ve worked hard and studied for the subject, you should get a grade representative of this. Slacked off and relied on other people to do the work for you? You deserve to get a grade that shows how little you cared.

Of course, when you cheat on a test, your grade is reflective of another person’s hard work instead, and this really isn’t fair. The other person worked hard for that grade, so why should you benefit when you didn’t bother? That was the attitude of the person in this story as soon as he suspected Liam’s real motive for suddenly being nice after the water bill drama, and his execution of this plan was absolutely perfect.

Not only did the guy fail the class and get made to retake it, he also got to feel some of the negative karma for how he treated Brad. Because if you’re going to bully someone, don’t expect their friends to come to your rescue. This was a lesson that he needed to learn.