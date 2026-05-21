A New Relationship Hit a Communication Snag That Left One Woman Reassessing Things

It all comes down to communication, folks…

That goes for friendships, business arrangements…and especially romantic relationships.

If you’ve ever been involved with someone who wasn’t too great in this department, you know how frustrating it can be to try to get any kind of information or emotion out of them.

And, the older you get, the less tolerance you have for being with someone who isn’t going to be straight with you and tell it like it is.

A woman wrote the story you’re about to read and she got real about how she’s not too thrilled with her current relationship and she wants more out of this guy…

Get all the details below and see if you agree with her, or if you think she’s taking things too far.

AITA for wanting more out of a newer relationship? “I, 22 F, have some issues with a guy I’m “dating” (we never made anything official but we are both only seeing each-other so i consider it dating personally) M 26, and the main issue is communication So we’ve known each other for a while but didn’t start dating until December of last year. Things were great! He made time for me whenever we could and we kept everything open and honest.

It’s a tale as old as time itself…and most of us have been there.

But I did end things with him once before because of, you guessed it, his communication skills. We had plans one day and we talked earlier that day and all of a sudden I don’t hear anything from him. I called him, texted him, just blew up his phone and nothing. I was heartbroken since I have such bad luck with love and thought he was finally something good.

Nobody likes a liar!

He contacted me 5 days later saying he got sick with the stomach flu. I was angry since in this day and age, theres no way you never saw my messages AND weren’t on your phone at least once when being sick. A quick text would’ve worked but he didn’t so I ended things back in late January. He ends up coming back right around March 1 and he kept saying how sorry he was and wanted us to try again. So I give him a chance BUT I made a lot of things clear to him but especially communication. He agreed and said he would make it up to me.

It’s frustrating to be caught in a cycle like this…

Fast forward, hasn’t done anything to make it right but mainly, communication is bad again. We made plans a few days ago and i told him to come to my place at 3:30. He ends up not showing up so I called him thinking he was late since he lives 20 minutes away. Turns out he decided to go to the gym instead and said he would see me later. He ends up texting me later he’s too sick to come over that night (which he was actually sick I know that part was true but why the gym, LOL). I never addressed that 3:30 part but now I regret it since thinking about it now makes me so upset. I also realized the main reason we even talk is because I always reach out, not really him at all which makes me even more upset. Now why would I be a jerk?

Maybe she’s pushing a bit too hard and scaring this guy away?

Well this may be gaslighting, but people have told me in the past I expect too much if people way too soon and that i can tend to be really clingy. Since we haven’t been a thing long, maybe I’m jumping to conclusions and getting too mad for no reason. And he has mentioned in the past we works a lot (7 am-8 pm, Mon-Fri) so maybe I’m not being very understanding of his schedule? He also doesn’t really go out in general since he gets so busy. I just want to make sure when I discuss this I have a good mindset on it instead of just being emotional since thats also a bad trait of mine. If anybody has any extra advice or ways to actually solve this or if this is even worth solving pls let me know! I’m open to anything.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

And this Reddit user said they both SUCK.

Life is short, and no one wants to spend their personal life with someone who takes more than they give and who isn’t straightforward when it comes to sharing their thoughts, feelings, and opinions.

Dealing with someone like that can be endlessly frustrating and, in the long run, will only lead to serious problems as time goes on.

Be with someone you truly connect with and who makes you feel worthy!

Can you really blame her for wanting better communication with this guy?