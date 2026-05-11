A College Student Says She’s Left Babysitting Sibling and Multiple Pets Every Time Her Parents Travel

Multiple parent vacations a year sound great… until you’re the one staying home holding everything together.

When a college student kept getting left in charge of babysitting her brother and the pets, while also juggling exam-season studying, her dread for these trips started outweighing her patience.

Speaking up was starting to feel inevitable.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I brought it up to my parents that I don’t want to babysit anymore? I (21F) live with my dad, stepmum and my brother (14). We also have 2 cats and 2 dogs. I work retail part time while I go to uni part time.

She lays out her busy schedule.

I help around the house, I cook occasionally, I clean, I do yard work when needed, and of course I take care of the pets. I study a lot, because it’s almost exam season and I try to do so daily anyways, so I haven’t been as helpful around the house as I am when I don’t have to study.

But here’s where the conflict comes in.

The problem is that my parents go on vacations just the 2 of them multiple times a year, for 3-5+ days, and they leave me to care for the house for the time being (they do take us too, we go on family vacations once a year).

This adds even more responsibilities to her already-full plate.

I have to clean, feed the animals (and medicate one cat who’s on 3 different meds rn), feed my brother, care for the crops and plants in the garden, study AND work for multiple days. I’m irritated and exhausted and honestly insufferable by the end, and I dread every time they leave. My stepmum tells me they’re going on vacation again excited, and I don’t even react, because a great time for her means a horrible time for me.

The pets are proving to be even more of a handful than they usually are.

The cat that’s on meds is on them for urinary problems, meaning she randomly starts peeing everywhere, and I have to give her sleep meds if she does (she’s been to vets, all her tests are negative, we’re trying to figure it out, this isn’t relevant) and clean it up. I’m not saying they shouldn’t travel. If they have the money, travel.

Her feelings about it are a lot more complicated.

It’s just that Honestly I’m jealous that they don’t take us. They expect me to care for everything without even asking me. They just assume I’m okay with it. They’re away right now again, they left on Tuesday and they’re coming back tomorrow night.

She thinks it’s time to finally bring this up to her parents.

I want to bring it up with them when they get home, but I’m doubting myself. I don’t know if this is actually thoughtless of them, or if I’m overreacting and should just deal with it. Back when me and my ex were still together, this was easier, because he’d stay at our place while my parents were away and helped me, but obviously I don’t have anyone to help now, aside from my brother, who tries his best, but can’t cook or medicate the cat.

She doesn’t necessarily want everything to change, but something has to give.

I don’t want them to stop going on vacations entirely, obviously, I just want them to either ask a family member (like my grandparents) to come and help when they’re gone, or stay satisfied with 1 yearly dual vacation instead of 3. I feel like I might be the AH if I do this because it feels controlling to “tell them” how many times they can vacation and how long. They’re adults. But it’s driving me crazy that I don’t have a choice.

Sounds like this has already gone on for way too long.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe looking after the home is the price she pays for getting to live there.

Why doesn’t her sibling start chipping in?

This user agrees: it’s time for little bro to start stepping in.

It seems like this student has a lot more important things going on.

She can only juggle so much before some things need to drop.

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