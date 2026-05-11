A Dream Trip to Japan Took an Unexpected Turn After One Husband Spent It Running Family Errands

Saving up for a dream trip and then spending it as someone else’s personal shopper is a uniquely modern tragedy.

When a husband finally got to Japan after years of dreaming about it, his wife turned the itinerary into a series of luxury errands for her wealthy in-laws.

But the moment he pushed back, the argument took a dramatic turn he didn’t see coming.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for calling out my wife after our “dream Japan trip” turned into a personal shopping service for her family? So Japan has been my dream destination as far as I (36M) can remember. I grew up on Dragon Ball Z and then over time picked up interests in a lot of anime as well, and always saw Japan as this country living in 2040 while we’re all lagging behind. I’m currently on a trip with my spouse (35F) and her friends (3 of them).

The trip has gone pretty well so far.

Her closest friend adores her obviously and doesn’t question how the itinerary has been panning out. The other 2 people are also nice enough to not call anything out from what I’ve been seeing. So basically my brother in law + sister in-law (very well to do) wanted a bunch of stuff from Japan.

For his wife, including her family was an act of kindness.

Whether my wife offered or imposed, I don’t know. My wife’s love language with her family is acts of servitude for sure — so going out of the way to get stuff for them usually flys.

One particular day, the group’s itinerary was focused all around one thing.

This time though, we’ve gone on a trip with a bunch of other friends and I just spent the entire day getting a turn card to visit this Onitsuka store in Ginza (for my brother in law) and then planning the rest of the day for all of us around this place so we could pick up the shoe. It’s not such a hard custom job to do — they sew in 4 letters on each shoe (being from India, it seems like something any basic tailor can do for us). We left around 10 in the morning and now it’s 19.31 — I’m sitting in store waiting for the thing.

Shopping seemed to be his sister-in-law’s top priority.

With my sister in law, she wanted a bag from a luxury brand and Japan being great for second hand high quality stuff — we visited a number of stores from the day we landed to finally picking up one with the grade that fit what she was looking for. This meant going to different stores, calling her, showcasing the stuff to her on video call and then getting the yay or nay.

This took up a lot of the group’s time.

Obviously they’re well to do, so they’ll pay us back for the items we sourced. We had to spend the entire day around this area that I finally asked the others to go back to the hotel and head to an area of anime and gaming. By the time we got free (just me and her) the area that I wanted to go to had closed. At this point, I told the others who’d reached the hotel to come meet us at a tower.

He’s starting to reach his limit with all the shopping.

Now after the pickup of the shoe, I told her that I’m gonna tell her family that this doesn’t fly. And that I don’t give a crap what they think when I say it and I’m 100% will tell them.

This didn’t fly with his wife.

She then flipped it on me that how dare can I call her family crap (I didn’t) and that this is her family, she cares deeply about them and I have no right to say this to them. AITA?

Something on this trip just isn’t clicking.

What did Reddit make of all this?

If he’s so unhappy, there’s no reason he can’t go off and do something on his own.

This commenter was left with more questions than answers.

This user seems to think this man has crossed a line.

He needs to stop waiting on everyone else to make his dream Japan trip happen.

One thing’s for sure: he didn’t fly all the way to Japan to be someone else’s personal shopper.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.