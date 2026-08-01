The Ultimate Target Mix-Up: Customer Wears Red, Gets Mistaken for Staff, and Actually Starts Working

Sometimes you’re wearing a red shirt and have no time to change it before going to Target. It happens. But slowly, you remember the chances of you being mistaken for an employee increased by at least 50%.

Very often when this happens, it’s another customer who mistakes someone for an employee, but what happens when it’s another employee?

A woman shared how it happened in her case and also why she didn’t mind actually working for a few minutes.

Instead of immediately saying “I don’t work here”, they just obeyed.

Read the full story below.

Target employee mistook me for a co-worker, gave an instruction, I did it. I was in Target on a busy day and made the classic mistake of wearing a red shirt. In my defense it was part of my work uniform at the time but it also had a large healthcare related design on the front. I was shopping in the grocery store when I heard a “Hey!” and looked up to find that it was directed at me by a female Target employee. She looked serious.

You just couldn’t ignore it if you tried.

“Yes?” I said cautiously… “Show this customer where the food coloring is.” She gestured to a man standing next to her. “Okay.” I said. I don’t know why. I guess because I *did* know where the food coloring was and also mostly because she was a really confident delegator.

Ma’am, yes ma’am!

I walked the man a few aisles over and showed him where the food coloring was. He thanked me and made some comment about what he was doing with it and then he looked down and seemed to notice the design on my shirt. He looked puzzled and said “Wait, do you even work here?” I was caught. “No, but I did know where the food coloring was.” And I walked away. Anyways, thanks for reading – I get mistaken for an employee all the time in stores but that’s my favorite story about it.

This inspired me. What did Reddit think?

Someone shares a similar experience.

This!

She’s an honorary employee now.

SAME.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

Another commenter chimes in.

A wholesome comment.

People underestimate how powerful confidence and a commanding voice are.

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