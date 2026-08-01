Woman Wants To Report Her Upstairs Neighbor’s Dog To The HOA—But It Could Cost The Dog Its Home

Imagine having a neighbor who has a dog. You don’t mind dogs, but you do mind the smell of their outdoor bathroom breaks wafting over from the neighbor’s balcony to your balcony.

Would you talk to the neighbor about the problem or talk to the HOA?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s hesitant to talk to the neighbor. However, she knows that talking to the HOA could have big consequences for the neighbor.

She’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTAH if I reported my neighbour to the housing association? So my (36f) upstairs neighbour (f) has a couple of dogs, they’re lovely dogs and I really like them! I happen to really like my neighbour too. Unfortunately I had to message a few times about them doing their toilet on the balcony as it was coming through to my balcony and nobody wants to tread in someone else’s dogs deposits or worry about a yellow shower whilst sitting out there.

Eventually, the neighbor did something about the problem.

It took 4 messages for the neighbour to finally put something on her balcony to stop the mess coming through. By this point I felt like I was nagging but it was getting quite bad. Problem solved, or at least I thought it was.

Now, there’s another problem.

We’ve just had rain after a long drought and now it stinks, I can smell it inside my flat with the door open. I really don’t want to have to message again as it took 4 attempts before something was done last time. Would I be the AH if I messaged our housing association and appraised them of the situation in the hope they would resolve the problem quicker than me constantly nagging?

Telling the HOA could have big consequences.

Problem is, we are technically not allowed dogs and they’d be a risk she would have to rehome them which I don’t want her to do. But I feel like I don’t have much choice, the smell is overwhelming! To add, in the beginning I offered help in finding some fake grass or something and wasn’t taken up on the offer.

I think she needs to talk to the neighbor first. If she tells the HOA, the neighbor will probably have to rehome the dog. She should at least give the neighbor a warning and one more chance to fix the situation.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person suggests talking to the neighbor one more time.

Another person thinks the neighbor is a bad pet owner.

One person shares a similar situation.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

The neighbor knows the consequences!

The neighbor should go out of her way to make sure her dogs aren’t bothering the neighbors. Otherwise, she runs the risk of getting reported for having dogs.

The neighbor is the one breaking the rules. There are consequences to breaking the rules.

I’d give her one last chance and then tell the HOA.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who refuses to confine her dog for days on end because building management can’t schedule a more exact inspection time. Read Story →