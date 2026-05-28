May 28, 2026 at 12:45 pm

A Packed Wendy’s Shift Takes an Unexpected Turn When a Former Worker Steps In

by Matthew Gilligan

man in a Wendy&apos;s

TikTok/@secret_account6372

This is what we like to call going above and beyond!

A woman named Kalynn showed folks on TikTok how her husband rose to the occasion at a fast food restaurant when things got a bit out of hand.

man at a Wendy&apos;s

TikTok/@secret_account6372

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You go to Wendy’s and they slammed, but your man used to work for them four years ago.”

Kalynn’s husband was behind the counter, taking an order.

The video then showed him back in the kitchen, helping put orders together.

man at a Wendy&apos;s

TikTok/@secret_account6372

Kalynn’s husband then worked the drive-thru window and finally was back behind the register again dealing with a customer.

The video’s caption reads, “Glad I married him.”

man at a Wendy&apos;s

TikTok/@secret_account6372

Here’s the video.

@secret_account6372

glad i MARRIED him 😂 #fyp #wendy #relatable #food

♬ Dropando Nesse Grave – Cayin22

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who took a new dress code policy to a whole new level.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

Wendy’s weighed in!

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.21.19 AM A Packed Wendy’s Shift Takes an Unexpected Turn When a Former Worker Steps In

Another individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.21.28 AM A Packed Wendy’s Shift Takes an Unexpected Turn When a Former Worker Steps In

And this TikTok user was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.21.41 AM A Packed Wendy’s Shift Takes an Unexpected Turn When a Former Worker Steps In

Way to step in and help out, sir!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

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