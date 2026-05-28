A Packed Wendy’s Shift Takes an Unexpected Turn When a Former Worker Steps In

This is what we like to call going above and beyond!

A woman named Kalynn showed folks on TikTok how her husband rose to the occasion at a fast food restaurant when things got a bit out of hand.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You go to Wendy’s and they slammed, but your man used to work for them four years ago.”

Kalynn’s husband was behind the counter, taking an order.

The video then showed him back in the kitchen, helping put orders together.

Kalynn’s husband then worked the drive-thru window and finally was back behind the register again dealing with a customer.

The video’s caption reads, “Glad I married him.”

Here’s the video.

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Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

Wendy’s weighed in!

Another individual shared a photo.

And this TikTok user was impressed.

Way to step in and help out, sir!