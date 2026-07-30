Woman Loved Her Peaceful Apartment Community—Then One New Neighbor Changed Everything

Imagine living in a neighborhood where neighbors literally lend out cups of sugar. It sounds like the beginning of a movie where we set up the perfect world that is about to change for the worse.

Unfortunately, for the person who wrote this story, this is not a movie. This is real life, and real life did in fact change for the worse. Not only did this story take place during Covid, but the really, really bad part is the crazy new neighbor who creates chaos in so many ways I lost count.

The person who wrote the story doesn’t want to move. She wants her apartment building to go back to how it was before, but she’s not sure how to get the new neighbor out.

Keep reading for all the drama.

BAD BAD neighbors, graffitiing halls, damaging house, constant screaming, landlord will not act. Anything we can do? I don’t even know where to begin. I have one foot out the door of this house right now but it is a BAD time for me to move. I have an upcoming surgery and a sick dog. Hoping someone can help guide us.

This place almost sounds too perfect.

We live in a 6-unit apartment building. Really nice. QUIET. Clean. All the tenants literally lend cups of sugar. Help each other in with groceries. We all have each other’s cell numbers. It’s just been a great place to live. It’s also roomy as heck and has great parking.

But all good things must come to an end, and the new neighbors ended it.

I have been here a little over three years. Less than a year ago new people moved in upstairs. Girl. Boyfriend. Two or three kids. In a studio apartment. Fine. She will clean out her mailbox and throw the trash on the floor. Fine. Clean it. Then mail started disappearing. Packages. Ok we live in a city. Fine.

It gets worse, much, much worse!

Then the screaming. Fighting, yelling at the kids. Then a few weeks ago the boyfriend was locked out (he is not on the lease) at 3:00 am. Drunkenly kicked in our front door. Breaking the lock right off. Cops came. Then they littered the hall with trash. Clothes, shoes, bags. Let it sit there for two weeks. Then they took a Sharpie and scribbled literal body parts all over the hallway walls and apartment doors.

The landlord isn’t helpful at all.

Then she had a fight with my neighbor and spraypainted HER entire hallway with “WHITE WITCH” with incidentally the car touch up paint she stole from MY mail. Awesome. Now she is taking used cooking oil and throwing it all over the front steps. Today she emptied an entire HUGE bag of trash all over the stairs to the second floor. I mean food. Old food. Landlord keeps saying “my hands are tied” “COVID” “no evictions” “I will text them” but he is NOT evicting them.

OP doesn’t really want to move.

I came out Friday morning to a slashed, flat tire. Can I prove it’s them? No. Is it? Yes. I WILL move and I already have an approved app at an apartment but I WANT to stay. We are all at this point because of her irrational, illegal behavior afraid of retaliation (MORE retaliation). But we cannot figure out a way to MAKE the landlord evict her. How can we compel him to get them out NOW? Any ideas?? This is WEEKS of CONSTANT calls and texts. Half of which he ignores.

What is wrong with that crazy neighbor? She sounds like pure chaos.

Let’s see if Reddit has any ideas how they could get her evicted.

Evidence might help.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

This person reassures her that it is possible for the neighbor to get evicted.

This is another good point.

Maybe the landlord is making excuses, but the police might be able to help. Some of the things she’s doing might be illegal, so that would be the best route to go. Evidence is key. She should have the neighbors help collect evidence too.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID. Read Story →