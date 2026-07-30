“It’s Not a Landfill”: Renter Reaches Limit as Upstairs Kids Use Their Patio as a Dumpster

Little kids can do really annoying things sometimes. For example, imagine living in an apartment on an upper floor with a balcony. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if a little kid threw something over the edge of the balcony, either on purpose or by accident. But what would you do if you lived downstairs and this happened every single day?

In this story, one family is really fed up with the family who lives upstairs. Their patio is constantly littered with trash and toys the kids upstairs toss from the balcony. It’s messy, annoying, and just plain rude!

But this family is wondering if it’s worth complaining about the toys since it’s mainly just annoying. Should they contact the landlord or try not to let it bother them?

Let’s read all about it.

AIO- upstairs neighbor keeps throwing trash onto my patio. Last June my family and I moved from a top floor apartment to a first floor apartment in a new complex. This apartment building has 4 floors above us, and the people who live on the third floor let their children out on their balcony whenever the weather is nice. They have like 5 kids who range from 2-9, and multiple adults also are always at their apartment. Since june they’ve thrown mounds of toys and garbage over their balcony which lands on my patio.

Enough is enough!

We tried being nice neighbors about it at first and would return the toys, clean up their trash, and ask them nicely to stop. After a couple of months, and asking them 3 times to stop, they were still doing this every single day. I finally resorted to reporting it to management, and then again a month later because it didn’t stop and they ended up staining my patio furniture.

How rude!

Winter came and so the garbage throwing stopped but now that spring is here it’s began again and my patio is already full of their toys and garbage. They never come and pick up their toys, nor do they pick up their garbage. At one point one of the kids threw down something important so their uncle came down and grabbed it, but left all the garbage they threw?

She understands what it’s like to have kids.

I also have 2 children who are super young and we used to live on the third floor so I definitely get that kids sometimes throw things down the second you look away, but my kids threw down maybe a couple of toys over the course of a year and I went down and picked them up immediately when they did. They also never threw trash! I’m so fed up with these people, but part of me also feels like i’m over reacting because it’s not the biggest deal in the world- it’s just rude. What do you guys think? Am I overreacting? What do I do next?

The neighbors need to watch their kids. Throwing toys and trash over the balcony every single day is not acceptable. I’d complain to management again, and I wouldn’t give the toys back. Donate them to charity or throw them away.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person shares what they would do.

Another person thinks this has to be a violation of the lease.

Here’s another vote for reporting the problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

This idea just might work!

I like the idea of mixing the toys with their own trash. That might get the point across! Stinky trash would be even better!

The neighbors need to prevent their kids from throwing things from the balcony. This behavior is not acceptable.

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