“He Needed It More Than Anyone”: Cashier Quietly Pays for Struggling Customer’s Phone Plan After Generous Act

It’s not everyday that you read a sweet story about a customer told from the perspective of a retail worker. Usually, retail workers share awful stories about entitled, annoying customers, but the story you’re about to read is the exact opposite.

The retail worker was suspicious of the customer at first, but the more he talked to him, the more he understand his circumstances and that he was really having a hard time financially. Then, when the customer chose to be generous despite his circumstances, the employee was really impressed.

The best part is what happened when the customer came back to the store to make one more purchase.

Let’s read all about it.

The only time I gave money to a customer who was short. To start this off I work at a big box electronics store that happens to do ST. Jude’s donations. This is one of the few times I feel good at my job. I was working and this guy about my age walks up in a uniform of a kids play place really close to my store. Let’s call him Unfortunate Jim or UJ (i don’t think that’s his name is honestly don’t remember what it was). I’ll admit that when I first saw him he looked a bit shady and kind of hyped up. So I decided to approach him to see what’s up. Me – “Hey man I see your are looking for a phones here, anything I can help you out with?

He needed a phone.

UJ – “Um… I need to get a phone and I honestly don’t have much money, I just need a working phone and service and I have like 25 to my name, what options do I have? Me – “Unfortunately I don’t have anything that cheap, there is company A who’s flip phone cost 15$ but the cheapest monthly plan is 30$, or company B who’s flip phone cost 20$ but offers a 15$ plan.” UJ nods and thinks for a minute and decide to a with just the phone for company B and will get the derive when he can. I go to ring him up after getting the phone. Me – “It looks like your total is 21.37$ and on the sign pad it’s going to ask if you would like a donate to St. Jude’s today.”

The customer was pretty generous considering he’s down on his luck financially.

Without thinking UJ says UJ – “Sure, is there a way I can donate the rest of my 25 to them.” I ask if he is sure which he is so I round up the change which is about 4$ and he gives me 25$ and soon leaves after. I wasn’t expecting to see him again but he came back in about an hour later with 15$ I’m hand wanting to get the plan going on the phone. I start setting up the account and find out he is just really down on his luck and just had a string of bad luck which included getting his original phone stolen. And how his friend gave him the 15$ so he can get phone service again.

They weren’t expecting tax.

I finally set it up the account, and then check him out for the prepaid service card. For some reason those cards aren’t taxed half of the time, unfortunate this time it was. In the past I saw the same card not get charged tax, (maybe because it was a service card I’m not sure) so I told him before he came back that the card wouldn’t be taxed. Me – “ok so the total comes to ~16.27$ with tax, it looks like it added it on.” UJ -“sorry man I only have the 15$, I hate to ask but is there anything you can do about the rest?”

OP decided to help.

After over 3 years working retail, I have never once said yes to that question, but this guy who came in with only 25$ to his name, decided to donate the rest to charity, which if he wouldn’t of donated like 4$ to them would have had enough money. This was the only time I have ever said yes to that question. I had about 75 cents in my pocket and then I asked my coworker for his change and we managed to scrap enough together to cover the rest of the total. UJ sees this and then when I finishing ringing him out and gave him the receipt, he was tearing up.

The guy was really grateful.

UJ – “Thank you man, you have no idea how much I needed this.” I said something in response that I don’t remember and then he left. Soon after he left and my coworker asked me why I did that and then I told him the story. It’s rare to see someone who has little willing to give all he can to someone else. I haven’t seen Unfortunate Jim in about 2 months now, but I hope he is doing better now.

What a sweet story! It’s rare to read such a nice story about a customer.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares an observation.

Another person felt emotional.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

Here’s more praise for this story.

This is true.

It may just be literal pocket change, but it meant a lot to the customer. It was something the retail worker didn’t have to do, but he did it anyway. One good deed deserves another.

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