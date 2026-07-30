“It’s My Space”: Parents Trapped in Constant Fights With Teenager Who Refuses to Tidy Up

It’s just part of life…

We all have to grow up at some point!

And that typically means being more responsible, cleaning up after yourself, and generally being a good citizen.

But the teenager who wrote this story doesn’t seem to be on board with these ideas and she’s clashing with her parents because of it.

Is she being unreasonable?

Check out her story and see what you think.

AITA for asking my dad to give me a minute to finish my match? “I, 16F, got into a huge argument with my parents over Brawl Stars. Sort of. I was minding my own business by the dining table when my dad called me over and I told my dad to give me a minute. But he called me over again, so I walked over while playing. He pointed to the ground and there were my shoes, keys, wallet, and water bottle lying on the floor; and he said, “Why do you think this is okay?” And I said, “I needed to pee really badly when I got home, so I put my stuff on the ground and ran to the bathroom because I better pee myself, but I’m sorry, I’ll pick them up after this game’s done.” He got really angry at that and told me to put my phone away. (I was in the middle of a ranked match AND it was my rank up match from diamond to mythic). Then he accidentally grabbed my finger and bent it.

Ouch!

Keep in mind, I just got my nails done today. So when he was trying to grab my phone from my hand, he bent my nail back. And anyone who’s ever had acrylic nails knows how badly that hurts. So I start crying, obviously, because I’m in pain. And he’s just like, “you’re faking it, you’re faking it.” And I was so upset.

This family dynamic sure is interesting…

My mom said to my dad that isn’t right, because she knows how badly it hurts if a nail gets bent back, because I genuinely thought it was about a break, and was sobbing my eyes out. And even my brother said that was too far, and my dad was just being rude, and I don’t want to go into too much detail because I’d be writing forever. But, the gist was; I left my stuff on the floor and made excuses, I didn’t clean my room, I was playing games and being rude. My mom joined the argument to yell at me about my room and it shifted from my stuff on the ground to that. I was in the wrong for my clothes but I didn’t like the way I was treated.

They were really piling on!

She also said that every time I want to go anywhere outside the house I need to send a picture of my room to her. My dad was just really rude that entire conversation. He was saying stuff like how I was faking being hurt. He called my room a “cow dung” after the argument, and he thought I was out of earshot, and he told my older brother to check my room for himself and compare it to his own, and it made me really angry. And he apologized at the end for my nail, but I didn’t even want to look at him. I have to go drive with him today for my hours for my professional license, but I don’t even know if I want to anymore. I just feel like I was being treated very rudely last night , and my feelings weren’t really taken into consideration. The only “messy”thing about my room was that I had 3 loads of laundry on my bed but everything else is clean. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s to blame.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs.

And this reader weighed in.

I don’t think her parents are being too strict here.

It’s pretty simple!

Just clean up after yourself and things will go smoothly.

It sounds like this teenager has some growing up to do…