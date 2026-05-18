A Parenting Decision About Bedroom Privacy Sparked Unexpected Doubts

Kids always push their limits and try to get away with things when they can, and parents need to do what they can to protect them.

What would you do if your daughter kept getting into trouble and hiding things from you to try to get away with it?

That is what happened to the Mom in this story, so she had her neighbors remove the locks from her bedroom door and demand that it stays open all the time, but she wonders if this went too far.

AITA for having my neighbor change my daughter’s bedroom door to a no-lock doorknob and mandating that my daughter keep her door open at all times unless she is changing? This took place during the pandemic, but I’m curious if I handled it right. My teenage daughter was recently caught lying to me, putting herself and her friend in potential harm and legal problems.

They dodged a bullet there.

Thankfully I caught them and stopped disaster from happening. She has been stripped of her smartphone and internet privileges. She is to use only the family desktop in our family room where it is visible to me (for home work etc). Things seemed fine as she appeared genuinely sorry and apologized to a lot of people. But I received troubling news last week.

Sometimes kids just don’t learn their lesson.

I got a call from her friend’s parents that they were at it again, scheming to get together with a bunch of friends despite the pandemic. They saw his text messages to a bunch of friends, one including my daughter even though I had taken away her smartphone.

Kids will always push their boundaries.

After some interrogation of her friend it was revealed that he somehow smuggled a burner phone to my daughter. I sat my daughter down, had a talk with her about everything I learned. She denied everything, calling them liars.

Earning back trust is difficult.

Unfortunately, she has already lost my trust. I didn’t even need to find proof of said burner phone. I told her since I can’t trust her to stay away from texting her friends secretly in her room, as it is apparent she will find SOME way to do it in hiding, I would change her bedroom doorknob to one that can’t be locked.

This is quite reasonable.

I also told her she is to leave the door open at all times except when she is changing, meaning no prolonged periods of closing the door. And if the door is closed for too long, I would knock and open the door. So, I carried out these new privacy rules. I know this seems harsh and she thinks I’m the next Satan, but I truly believe she will ultimately thank me for being this disciplined. AITA?

Nope, this is just basic parenting and some kids need a little more supervision than others.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

I’m curious about this as well.

These are good questions.

This commenter says teens need privacy.

Solitary confinement is not what is being done here.

This person thinks she went too far.

Sometimes teens need a little extra supervision, but don’t take it too far.