Employee’s Lunch Break Became A Mandatory “Lunch And Learn”—Now He’s Dreading Work Even More

Lunch breaks are supposed to offer a brief escape from work pressure, not become another place for it.

What started as a seemingly casual “Lunch and Learn” invite, asking staff to bring their food and watch a few team demos, quickly revealed itself to be something far more stressful once the meeting began.

It turned out, several unwilling coworkers were “volun-told” to present in front of about 200 people, including every level of management.

Framed as a fun monthly tradition, the actual experience involved losing personal time for a mandatory meeting that was impersonal, awkward, and inconsiderate toward the people forced into the spotlight.

With another round already scheduled for next month, one employee is left dreading yet another exploitative company tradition.

Keep reading for the full story.

management thought taking away our lunch would be the solution We got a Teams meeting invite for a “Lunch and Learn” where the description asked employees to bring their lunch and watch demos from other team members.

Management tried to spin it, but employees weren’t fooled.

Upon the start of the meeting, it was revealed that several people have been volun”told” to present updates that their team has. It was advertised as a “fun” way to “connect” each month. Like, what??

This employee saw this as a total overstep.

Yes, let’s take away your free time for a mandatory meeting every month with every higher-up in management and all of your coworkers. It puts people on the spot in front of ~200 people to give demos that they didn’t want to give in the first place. It’s impersonal, awkward, and inconsiderate.

Leave it to management to push a change no one wants or asked for.

What did Reddit think of this?

This employer can’t just extort free work out of its employees.

This story is eerily familiar for this reader.

Lunch breaks are supposed to be sacred.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a researcher who complained about being excluded from a trip only to watch the university cancel the whole thing.

If employers are going to present a “fun new initiative” they can’t forget to actually make it fun.

Taking away someone’s actual lunch break to put them on the spot in front of 200 people isn’t team bonding, it’s just added stress.

If this becomes a real monthly tradition, it’s going to keep chipping away at whatever goodwill leadership was hoping to build in the first place.

Calling something mandatory doesn’t automatically make it fun, no matter how many times the word “connect” gets used in the meeting invite.

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