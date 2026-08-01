Neighbor Blames Her Unsold House On The Condition Of The Property Next Door

Jeez, talk about not taking responsibility for something that, at the end of the day, is firmly on your shoulders.

Sure, it’s frustrating, but people like to blame other folks for their troubles all the time.

If you’ve been on the receiving end of that treatment, you know that it’s not pleasant.

In today’s story, a woman explained why a neighbor of hers is trying to blame her and her family for not being able to sell her house.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say about this.

Neighbor has been harassing us, what can I do? “I’m a college student who lives at home with mom and siblings and we rent a small house in Connecticut. We’ve been renting for about 8 years now and have never had any issues up until now. We have admittedly have fallen behind on rent and utilities a couple of times, but our landlord has been patient and understanding and has never had an issue with us being late as he knows he will always get his money. My neighbor announced to us that she was selling her house about a month ago and a week after, nobody bought it immediately like she wanted.

Hmmm…

Ever since then, she has been saying that nobody wants to buy her house due to the fact that our backyard looks “crazy”. She has been harassing my mother, uncle and landlord to remove the things she deems bad and has gone to our town hall to formally submit a complaint, and has even called another department on us. She has told us that someone will come by to look at the house but nobody has said anything to us yet. She has been texting and calling my mom frequently and has stopped her on her way home with my younger siblings to complain about how she’s so upset that she can’t sell her house because of us. When we started renting, there was a tiny-home like structure in the back and everything was overgrown and visually unappealing. My uncle (mom’s brother) decided to kind of take over the backyard and uses it as a workshop of some sorts and has added a couple of things since then. He doesn’t pay rent or anything, but has a good relationship with our landlord so he has permission from him to do as he pleases. I’m not sure if he has permits for some of the things back there but they’re minuscule things such as having a tent over the grill & propane tanks (for the grill), plants, and a couple of quails (in the tiny home structure). I did some research and everything back there isn’t in violation of anything except maybe this greenhouse-like structure he has for his plants. I also think it’s necessary to mention that he usually maintains the yard to stop it from looking crazy. We also have an above ground pool that we haven’t used since mom and I are too tired to clean and maintain it constantly, as well as a trampoline and a playground for the kids.

There’s nothing nefarious going on here…

All which are not in violation of anything, but somehow neighbor has also blamed the pool for her house not selling and in her words “what if the rust from it seeps into the ground and kills my trees”. The pool isn’t even rusted. There are no fences to fully separate the property lines, and there were trees there but she removed them since they were a hazard and could’ve fallen on her house. Though there’s no physical barrier, the property line has always been respected by both parties. Her house has 4 bedrooms and 5 baths and we live in a really nice area, but the interior is super outdated. I personally believe that it’s the reason why her house won’t sell. It was built in the 1990s and it honestly still looks like it’s in the ’90s. She’s a stubborn lady and has told us way before all of this that she loves her furniture the way it is and will never get rid of it. To top it off, she wants 500k more than what its worth.

She seems pretty unrealistic about this.

According to her, buyers have hesitated to put in an offer because of the “neighbors next door” and that they think we’re “making drugs or something” under the tent we have for our grill (I think it’s also appropriate to mention that we’re Mexican). We used to host a lot of bbqs and parties that we made sure never bothered her but we had to stop anyways because there was always a problem. My mother and I are aware that we aren’t required to do anything for her, but she would rather avoid any issues altogether so she complied with her requests. We removed the tent over the grill, as well as the tables and chairs that were there, all of which was a lot of work. My mom is a little older so this was a little bit of a struggle for her. We moved the propane tanks out of sight as well. Unfortunately, this was not enough and neighbor proceeded to trespass and inspect our property and texted mom a picture of her in our backyard calling her a liar.

Get the hell outta here!

She trespassed again a couple of days later and my mom & sibling watched her walk in & out of the yard. I’m so sick and tired of this lady harassing my family and I have been wanting to go to the police and make a report but I’m honestly not sure if I should. I’m too nervous to talk to my landlord as we are behind on rent again and maybe he’ll get upset with us or something. I’ve tried speaking to her on the phone but she just spent 20 minutes ranting about how she never did anything wrong to us and that we’re basically screwing her over and honestly there’s no reasoning with her. I don’t know what to do, someone please help.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

And this reader weighed in.

Say whaaaaaat?!?!

This is crazy…

And she’s way out of line on this one!

This neighbor needs to look in the mirror if she wants to know why her house isn’t selling…