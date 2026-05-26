A Short-Term House Guest Situation Turns Into Growing Frustration Over Bad Behavior

There’s nothing quite as annoying as when people in your space overstay their welcome.

You’d think that people would take a hint or have enough self-awareness to stay out of the way or, I don’t know, maybe even leave, but a lot of folks don’t have a whole lot of common sense these days.

And having someone else in your home and then having them turn on you and become rude and inconsiderate houseguests can lead to a lot of tension.

Ugh!

In this story, a woman talked about why she’s tired of her brother-in-law and sister-in-law staying at her house…and we think you’re most likely gonna take her side on this one.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA? BIL and SIL overstaying welcome. “My husband and I recently moved from the Midwest to Texas to be closer to his aging parents. After being in our house for about 2 weeks, our sister in law went into labor at 33 weeks. The baby was born at 5.5 lbs and is relatively healthy but has been in the NICU for the last couple of weeks and will potentially be there for several more until their anticipated due date and/or they reach a more stable weight. My BIL and SIL live in a town about 30 minutes from the hospital where the baby was delivered and is now in the NICU, which happens to be about a half mile from our new house.

It’s important to try to help out family members in their time of need…

We initially offered to let them stay with us for a few nights because of our proximity to the hospital, but I very quickly started feeling overwhelmed/annoyed by their habits. The front door was left unlocked after they stopped by one day while both my husband and I were not home. We told them where the spare key was but they didn’t put it back and didn’t lock the front door when leaving.

But some people don’t know how to conduct themselves properly…

They took over both of our guest rooms. They seem to be using one as a ‘storage unit’ with baby supplies, clothes, random things while using the other room to sleep. They also have shut both bedroom doors which for whatever reason feels very entitled to me, like they are cordoning off space that really isn’t theirs. Have asked us multiple times for rides to and from the hospital when both have cars. We had out of town guests scheduled to stay with us prior to the baby being delivered and when we asked them to have their things out of the house so that we could clean, wash sheets, etc.

And they’re pretty rude, too!

They waited until the last minute leaving us with insufficient time to prepare for our planned guests. I am trying to be reasonable and give them grace since they are going through a huge transition but I am feeling very overwhelmed by what feels like a lack of appreciation and self-awareness. My husband and I are also in a transition period while we adjust to our new city, house, etc., albeit not as stressful as theirs, but I feel like I am being asked to prioritize their needs over our own. I want to be helpful, but I am losing patience.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person had a different take.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

These folks sound like the definition of the word ENTITLED.