He Came To Buy Tomatoes On Sale—Then Asked The Store To Reimburse His Gas

Have you ever seen an ad where something you wanted to buy was on sale but when you got to the store you discovered that the item was full price and not on sale at all? When something like this happens, there are usually a couple possible reasons. One could be that the sale ended or hasn’t started yet. Another could be that the item is actually on sale at a different store or only at a specific location of that store. And another could be that the price is wrong and that it should be on sale.

In this story, one customer is really upset when he drives to a store to buy something that he thinks is on sale, but when he gets there, he finds out that the item is not on sale. He’s so upset that he asks the cashier a pretty crazy question. He wants the store to pay his gas money!

The situation escalates even more when he asks to speak to a manager.

Keep reading for all the details.

“Someone has to pay me gas money” Worked in retail for a couple years at a local grocery chain as a produce clerk. This local grocery chain tends to send ads practically everywhere in its vicinity and are usually dated for the effective dates of the ad. The store ads for each store also pertain to a general district. In other words, each ad for each district is unique to those particular stores as opposed to the ad for the district and the stores next door. So if you can imagine we would sometimes get the irate customers that claim that they always receive the ad too late for the week or that they claim that we should sell the product to them at the given price regardless of the effective date or they come from the district over with the ad price.

Here’s an example.

Story time: ME: Hello sir, how can I help you today? SIR: Excuse me sir but I see that your tomatoes are XX.XX a pound instead of what the ad said as YY.YY a pound. ME: Do you have that particular ad sir?

Proof would’ve helped.

SIR: No I looked the price online and I saw it there. ME: Well sir do you have that add that you saw online? SIR: No I did not bring it. ME: Well sir in order to help you we would need to see that ad. But I do want to let you know that the price for the tomatoes is XX.XX per pound this week. They are not the ad this week.

What a weird thing to ask!

SIR: Excuse sir. I drove very far to come to this store to buy my tomatoes. Are you going to pay for my gas? ME: (Perplexed, nearly bursting out laughing) Um excuse me sir? SIR: I waste my gas to come her. Are you going to pay? ME: Uhhh well sir we don’t pay for gas.

Let’s see how the manager handles the situation.

SIR: (Somewhat irate) Well I waste my gas. And the tomatoes are YY.YY. Someone needs to pay. Can you find me someone to speak to? ME: Of course. At this point I call over my manager and he arrives and is given practically the same exact conversation I received about the price of the tomatoes. Manager gives the same questions asking for the ads and lets the customer know that we need to see those ads and gives him the same price for the tomatoes.

Again, the customer asks the same question.

SIR: Well I waste gas to come here. The store need to pay my gas. Manager: (Confused) Gas? SIR: Yes I waste my gas to buy my tomatoes. Will you pay me my gas? Manager proceeds to give me a blank stare and I just shrug my shoulders and give him a I-don’t-freaking-know look

The customer did not give up easily.

Manger (with a crooked smile) Ummm sir we don’t pay for gas. SIR (becoming more irate): Sir I drive far to buy my tomatoes. Someone needs to help me pay. This literally went on for half an hour. I love retail. -_-

First of all, that must have been a pretty good sale he saw in whatever ad it was if he drove to a store just to buy tomatoes. I usually buy more than one food item when I’m at a grocery store.

Second, if he’d had the ad with him, this interaction might’ve gone differently.

Third, talk about entitled to ask the store to pay for his gas! That’s crazy!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It really doesn’t make sense.

Here’s another story about a customer complaining about gas money.

This would make the most sense.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who ends up quitting over a dispute over bereavement leave.

Here’s yet another story where customers want gas money.

Some customers make decisions that don’t make sense. A store is obviously not going to pay your gas money. This customer was just wasting everyone’s time with that crazy demand.

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