A Sleepover Took an Unexpected Turn When One Child Became Too Scared to Stay

Do you remember your first sleepover away from home?

It’s a big milestone in a kid’s life when it happens, and most of us have a great time staying up late, watching movies, eating candy, etc.

But some kiddos don’t have such a great time.

And I’m sure there was a time or two when you were growing up that one of your friends had to be picked up in the middle of the night by their mom or dad.

Hey, it happens!

And, at the end of the day, it’s not a big deal…

Unless you’re the mom in the story you’re about to read.

Check out what this parent had to say about a mom who wasn’t too happy when she had to make a late-night run to pick up her daughter from a sleepover.

AITA for making a mom pick up her daughter in the middle of the night from my kid’s sleepover? “This weekend, I had a small birthday sleepover for my 8 year old daughter and a couple of her friends. The night started completely normal. The girls had snacks, watched movies, and went to bed around 10:30.

You always run the risk of this happening at a sleepover…

But around 1:30 AM, one of them came into my room crying and woke me up (single mom here, so there was no man in the room, don’t worry). She said she was scared and wanted her mom. While I was trying to calm her down, she told me this was her first time sleeping somewhere new, which was unbeknownst to me and caught me off guard. I did my best to try to comfort her, I sat with her and got her a drink, but she kept crying and getting more worked up, repeating that she wanted to go home. I gave it some time, but it wasn’t getting any better.

Any parent would probably want this situation to be dealt with…by the kid’s parents…

So at that point, I felt like it wouldn’t be right to force her to stay somewhere where she was clearly not happy. I called her mom and asked if she could come pick her up right then and there. Her mom came, but she seemed annoyed. The next morning, she texted me saying she wished I had just waited it out until the morning because now her daughter is embarrassed and might not want to try sleepovers again.

Don’t you just love it when people try to turn something around on you…?

Where I’m frustrated is that I feel like I was put in a bad position and destined to fail from the start, no matter what. I wasn’t made aware that this was her first sleepover, and I don’t think it’s fair to use someone else’s house, especially during their child’s birthday party, as the guinea pig without giving a heads-up. I’m not mad at the girl at all, I felt really bad for her. But I also don’t think it was my job to handle that level of distress all night. But I’m wondering if I should’ve just stayed up with her a bit longer to see if she’d go back to sleep and try to push through until morning, as the mom said.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader spoke up.

Another Reddit user didn’t hold back.

And this reader weighed in.

You really gotta feel for the kid in this story.

Some kiddos just aren’t comfortable being away from home, especially the first few times they do it.

So, they inevitably get scared and want to go where they feel safe.

It sounds like this kid’s mom needs to lighten up and go with the flow.

This mom should’ve been thankful that someone was keeping a close eye on her kid!