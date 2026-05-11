“A Total Stranger”: Why This Woman Is Refusing to Go on Vacation After Her Husband Invited a Gaming Buddy

There are some people out there who think it’s perfectly okay to invite random people to gatherings…or even vacations.

Yeah, it’s weird!

In this story, a woman explained why she’s annoyed with her husband because he can’t seem to get it through his thick skull that inviting folks are pretty much strangers on a vacation is not a good idea.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA? I called my partner weird for inviting gamer friend on vacation. “My partner of 12 years has a habit anytime we go anywhere, he invites friends, customers from work, acquaintances, family, sometimes all of the above to wherever we are going. I admit I am an antisocial person and what most would label as neurodivergent. Therefore (if something is not required for work) I like to know who all is going, where we are going and when. I understand sometimes this is out of control but as long as friends/ family communicate with me I don’t mind. I’ve never been called rigid because I will simply opt to not go/ leave early but I am not given that opportunity with my husband because then he will also refuse to go. Even if he organized it, unless I also attend. But I believe I shouldn’t have to go if I am not provided adequate information. Which is part of the reason I’m wondering if I am a jerk.

Here’s the deal…

Current issue: We planned a last minute vacation, 4 states over from Texas. We are bringing a friend of ours. She’s been through a lot lately, her long term relationship with the father of her children ended badly. And she is struggling, so we both agreed it would be good for her and neither of us would mind as we always rent an entire house anyway.

Oh, boy…

Come to find out he invited a guy he plays with on X Box that I believe lives a state over. He’s only played with him for a few months, like 4-5 at max . He was telling him that I am bringing my “single” friend. I feel as if he was using her to entice a man that neither one of us knows. And I am certainly not willing to stay in a house with a man that is a stranger. And will not subject a friend to that either. When I talked to him about it he wrote it off as “well I knew he wouldn’t be able to come”. Which is something he’s said in the past. Then when the person/ many people were able to act on his invite.

This is weird…

It made situations extremely stressful because there weren’t even accommodations for them. And no one could make accommodations because of course nobody but my husband knew about them potentially coming until the day of or until they showed up at the said event/ dinner/ trip etc. This has made me not want to plan trips or events locally, much less out of state/ country. I often don’t want to go to anything locally, even things that I enjoy because he invites people, doesn’t tell me until last minute and then it becomes work for me. Is this a common behavior that social people do? Inviting people because you know they can’t come? Is that an excuse? AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person said she’s NTA.

Her husband’s behavior is WEIRD.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.