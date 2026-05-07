Traveler Calls Out Rude Passenger After Uncomfortable Flight Experience

You’re gonna run into all kinds of different folks when you fly the friendly skies…

And not all of them are gonna be pleasant.

A woman named Kelly posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about a fellow traveler on a flight who turned out to be incredibly rude.

Kelly said she took a flight from Chicago to Tokyo with her boyfriend. She sat in a middle seat next to a woman who had the window seat, while her boyfriend sat on the aisle.

The TikTokker said the plane she was on had digital dimmers instead of traditional shades on the windows and that the entire flight was sunny because the pilots flew over the Arctic.

Kelly said passengers wanted to get some sleep after their meals, and the man sitting next to her boyfriend across the aisle asked if the woman sitting at the window next to Kelly would dim the windows.

The sun was shining through the window next to her and into the man’s face…but the woman would only darken the window a little bit.

Kelly showed viewers a photo of the man holding a pillow in front of his face to block the sunlight from the window.

A flight attendant eventually said something to the woman in the window seat, but she still refused to darken the window any more.

Kelly said, “The lack of self-awareness is insane.”

You can say that again…

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this viewer chimed in.

What ever happened to common courtesy…?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!