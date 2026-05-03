A Waitress Asked For ID From A Customer Who Ordered A Drink And The Woman Gave Her A Copy Of Her Mugshot

Well, this is something you definitely don’t hear about every day!

A waitress wrote the story below and shared a work experience that has to be read to be believed!

Take a look and see what you think.

“I didn’t do it, by the way.” “About this time a year ago, I was working one of those slow post-holiday shifts. Around 2 hours in, I finally got my first table, a mom/daughter duo. They both wanted drinks from the bar, but I was very skeptical of the daughter’s age.

Let’s see that ID…

She looked to be about 14 at most. Deciding to play it safe, I carded both of them. What followed was one of the most bizarre interactions I’ve ever had with a guest. At first the mom complained, saying they had left their IDs in the car and it was too cold to retrieve them. Then suddenly, her eyes lit up and she started digging around in her purse. She pulled out a folded piece of paper and handed it to me. “Here, will this work?” I sighed internally, thinking it was a temp ID, which we weren’t allowed to accept. Only after unfolding it did I understand how very wrong I was.

Wow!

I was looking at a fully printed out MUGSHOT with all of her information listed below. It was not a gimmick, it was the real deal. She wholeheartedly believed it was going to be accepted. As I scrutinized the photo with utter confusion, she leaned forward and whispered, “I didn’t do it, by the way.” Yep, because that’s what an innocent person says. Anyway, neither of them got to drink that day. Has anyone else had a guest try to pass off something crazy as identification? I just find it hilarious that she lacked the responsibility to carry her actual ID, and yet kept a mugshot handy.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared a story.

This is totally wild!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an unreliable friend who finally got a wake-up call.