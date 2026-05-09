A Warehouse Employee Realized Certain Co-Workers Kept Going Home Early for the Same Reason

People sure can be shady, huh?

And it can come as quite a shock to learn that folks you work with are sketchy when it comes to lying in order to get out of their responsibilities.

A worker wrote the story below and talked about how he found out some of his co-workers aren’t doing things by the book.

Read on and see what you think.

I found out yesterday why my coworkers keep leaving work early. “I work at a shipping facility belonging to a company that delivers packages. I work as a package handler, or more specifically I work in the front unloading package cars. (Box trucks with metal shelves on the inside, sometimes I unload rental trucks tho, like Uhaul, Penske, Budget, etc.) I also work in the back of the building unloading oversized and overweight packages by hand.

What’s going on here…?

Recently I’ve noticed that my coworkers would either A: show up late B: not show up at all C: go home early claiming to be sick D: go home early without saying anything. Since I’m the one in my area who has almost perfect attendance through the almost 4 years I’ve worked at this company, I usually have to be the one doing my coworker’s job plus doing my job as well.

This is pretty unfair…

Not only is it annoying to finish my work for the night and find out that there’s more work after I finish because my coworkers decided to skip work again, but also as a result I threw out my lower back from doing so much work. Neither my part time supervisor, my full time supervisor, nor my manager seem to care about my coworker’s lack of attendance.

Wow…

Eventually I was talking to one of my coworkers during break, and he told me “one way I like to get out of work early is to stick my finger in my throat and cause myself to throw up on purpose.” I looked at him and asked him “How often do you do that? Does anyone else here do that?” He then says “I do it almost every day, and so does everyone one else, even the supervisors know we do this, and they never say anything about it, they’ll usually just find someone else to cover for me anyways.” He obviously didn’t know that I’m the one covering up for him. I’m really tempted to quit my job after hearing this, but I don’t want to give up the $14.80 an hour plus benefits. Plus I hope to move up and drive for this company. Until then I’m just gonna have to tolerate doing my lazy coworker’s job, while dealing with a sore back, while having my supervisor ride me constantly while not giving a flying rat’s ass about my coworkers, all while we have peak season coming up next week. Oh Joy…”

Now take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And another reader had a lot to say.

This worker’s boss needs to clean house and get rid of these loser employees!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got his coworker fired when he stopped giving him rides.