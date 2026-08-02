His Drive-Thru Order Was Wrong — A Manager Came Out to Fix It — He Got Even More Upset

If you have ever gone to a fast food restaurant with a child who got a kids meal, you probably know that the most important part of the kids meal is the toy. The worst experience ever is if the employees happen to forget to put a toy in the bag or box. Seriously. It’s crazy disappointing for the child.

The dad in this story probably knows a thing or two about what it’s like to have children who are disappointed with the toy in their kids meal. That’s why he wants to make sure that he gets exactly what he ordered at the drive thru.

But you’d think he could be nice about it!

He’s way too worked up about this issue especially since a manager offers to fix it. It’s now a non-issue, but that only seems to make him more upset.

Keep reading for the whole story.

The Time A Dad Almost Punched Me in the Face I was a manager at a fast food place..I worked there for a total of four years, a manager for the last year. In my time there I saw my fair share of crazy people. It was my last two weeks there and I was loving life because I was getting out of this hell hole.

There was an issue at the drive thru.

One day I’m running shift and things are going the way they usually do, baby sitting a group of kids that happened to work there. One of my cashiers calls me over for assistance. The customer had gone through the drive through and ordered kids meals and asked for two separate toys for his kids. Since no one gave a care here this did not happen. It was latter in the day so I could only assume this guy had been working all day and was probably tired.

The customer was really upset.

When I walk up he immediately aims his yelling from the cashier to me. He didn’t even give me a chance to speak. “I can’t believe you guys can’t handle a simple task. I didn’t ask you to do anything to difficult did I? Just wanted to stop in and get my kids some dinner. You guys got these kids hooked on this stuff the least you can do is get my order right.” Keep in mind this guy is getting wound up. His one hand is kind of covering his kids eyes so they can’t see how freaking crazy their dad is. He finally gave me a chance to speak.

It was an easy problem to solve.

“Well sir I apologize that your order was messed up let me get a new toy for you.” I begin to walk over to get a new toy. He stops me “No, that’s not the point. I want to know why you can’t handle this.”

Yikes!

This is where things had taken a turn. Not only did he stop me from fixing his issue he had raised his fist and was looking at me with such fury that I felt I was seconds away from getting hit. Lucky for me this guy realized that he was out in the world and punching me in the face probably would not have been the best idea.

At least the dad backed off. OP was going to fix the problem, so there was no longer a problem. Calm down!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I don’t think this actually happened.

Another person points out that it’s really the dad’s fault.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

This is the real question.

I’m assuming that the answer is yes they got the second toy. I assume the issue would’ve escalated even more if they hadn’t.

I feel bad for the kids. Their dad sounds a little crazy. However, on a less insanely crazy level, I can relate to how frustrating it can be when you pick up an order at the drive thru, drive away and later realize your order is wrong or something’s missing.

It’s always a good idea to double check your order before driving away. Just be nice about it if something needs to be fixed.

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