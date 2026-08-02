Teen Thinks A Man From Her Gym Is Following Her—Now She’s Afraid To Go Anywhere Alone

What would you do if you were a young woman and you thought an older man was following you? Would you confront him, try to get away from him, or call the police?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation. At first she thought the older man just kept showing up because it was a coincidence. But then, she kept seeing him more and more places where he’d just happen to be in the same place at the same time.

She’s pretty stressed out about his presence, but she’s wondering if she’s overreacting.

Let’s read all about it to see what exactly he’s doing that has her so worried.

AIO or is this stalking? For the past few weeks, I’ve been feeling increasingly uncomfortable at my gym and even around my neighborhood because there’s this guy who seems to be following me. He’s probably in his 40s, and I just turned 17, so the age difference alone makes it feel off.

Let’s see what she’s concerned about.

It all started when I noticed him at the gym a few times. At first, I thought it was a coincidence—he’d be on a machine nearby or just in the same class. But then I realized he always seemed to find a way to be near me, even when I switched equipment or changed my routine. Sometimes, I’d catch him glancing at me a bit too long, and once or twice, he tried to strike up a conversation, but it felt forced and awkward. I was polite but clear I wasn’t interested.

It’s getting creepier.

What really creeped me out was when I started seeing him outside the gym, around my neighborhood or at places I go regularly, like the coffee shop or the grocery store. I never told anyone at first because I wasn’t sure if I was just being paranoid, but it’s happened enough times now that I can’t ignore it. I even changed my running route to avoid crossing paths with him, but he sometimes shows up in places I wouldn’t expect.

She’s pretty stressed out about it.

I’ve started feeling anxious, like I’m being watched, and it’s making me dread going out alone. I’m considering telling the gym staff or maybe even the police, but I don’t want to make a big deal if I’m just overreacting. Has anyone dealt with something like this? Am I justified in feeling this way, or am I blowing it out of proportion?

That does sound creepy. Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person definitely doesn’t think she’s overreacting.

An older woman urges her to tell someone.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Proof wouldn’t hurt.

Here’s some good advice.

That guy definitely sounds creepy! It really does sound like he’s stalking her. I hope she tells the police or at least someone older who she trusts to help her.

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