A Warehouse Worker Was Injured on the Job—Then His Supervisor Demanded He Do the Exact Same Dangerous Task

Imagine getting hurt at work. Would you return to work and willingly go back to the same task, or would you want your supervisor to understand that it’s not safe to do that task the way you were told to do it?

In this story, one warehouse employee is in this situation, and they’re pretty annoyed that their supervisor refused to listen to their explanation. Now, they’re wondering if reporting the supervisor to HR is the right thing to do or not.

Let’s read all about it.

Reported my supervisor to HR. AIO? Back story: I work at a warehouse and hurt my back working a certain type of device on our “rollers” because they don’t adjust and the device is over 50 pounds. So I was out of work for a week. Main story: I got this same device a few weeks ago on the roller again. I requested a new order to be worked and I explained that our safety team came out and discussed that this device should be worked on our adjustable tables. It got rerouted to a safe work station after telling my coworker I was not going to work this material.

The supervisor didn’t seem to care.

My supervisor came up to ask why we requested it to be moved. I kept trying to explain why and he kept interrupting me and talking over me. He then told me he will just move me and make my male work partner lift the device himself.

My work partner said “what makes you think I should lift it myself?”

It was an impossible question to answer.

My supervisor had no answer. Again, this device is over 50 pounds and can’t be lifted without a team lift. He came up again after the first interaction to try and apologize but when I tried to speak he kept interrupting me again and I pointed that out. I said “I didn’t appreciate the way you handled things and assumed I could not do my job, so I’m gonna escalate to HR.”

OP is feeling pretty anxious.

He smirked in an intimidating way and said “you can do that.” I said “I know, thank you.” Am I overreacting? I have anxiety that I’m going to get fired for reporting him.

OP has a report ready for HR.

I wrote up a very detailed report of the interaction to HR. But still was I over reacting? He didn’t hear us out about a safety concern. I felt like it wasn’t fair for him to assume I couldn’t work the material and I stated that to HR. I just wanted to work it SAFELY because I can’t miss work again due to another injury. This device caused me to sprain my back. In my report I told HR we were met with disrespect, and intimidation.

Should OP turn in this report?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks OP should’ve done one thing differently.

Here’s some good advice.

Another person calls OP a “legend.”

Everyone agrees that reporting the supervisor to HR is the right thing to do.

Hopefully HR takes the complaint seriously.